What Does Turmeric Taste Like, Anyway?
The bright yellow powder is sort of an enigma to the uninitiated. Does it actually have a taste? Is it only good for dyeing your hands gold? What in the world can you use it for? Turmeric isn't as much a staple in American kitchens as it is in Southeast Asian ones, but with a little background on this vibrant spice, you, too, may be bringing it into your cooking more often.
A relative of ginger, turmeric as we know it — a bright yellow spice powder — comes from the root stalks of Curcuma longa, found primarily in India and Southeast Asia. The roots are gathered, dried, and then ground into the bright yellow powder we all know, but you can also buy fresh turmeric root at more specialty stores to peel and mince as you would ginger. Freshly minced turmeric can be used for steeping in golden milk, or in a fresh curry paste if you're tackling it from scratch. It's stronger than the powdered variety, though, so less is needed when you're cooking with it.
Taste and flavor
Aside from the fresh stuff, this vibrant spice does have a taste, and a truly distinct one, at that. Turmeric is deeply flavorful and earthy; it's even a little warming. It has nowhere near the "spice" or zippiness you'd find in ginger, but it does carry with it an undertone of heat — not unlike that found in cumin or cinnamon. There's also a teeny tone of bitterness that goes hand-in-hand with that earthiness, in the same way black pepper would be.
If you find yourself coming up short in the turmeric department for a recipe, you can swap in ginger in a pinch, although the flavor will be significantly stronger, so you'll need less. You can also use annatto seeds, but they'll be a little sweeter. If you have a bit of prepared mustard (not mustard powder), that can work, too, since turmeric is often added as an ingredient in mustard anyway. If you have paprika on hand, that can work for color and a bit of the earthy flavor, too.
How to use turmeric
In Indian and Southeast Asian kitchens, it's used primarily in curries, soups, and stews. Elsewhere, it's used more as a coloring agent than a flavor, namely in things like mustards, butters, and cheeses. If you're looking to try your hand at incorporating turmeric into your cooking, one place to start is adding it to your famous chicken noodle soup. It adds a peppery bite and a beautiful golden hue. Looking for a cozy drink lighter than hot chocolate and more flavorful than tea? Make a delicious golden milk latte by boiling whole milk, fresh turmeric root or powdered turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, and other warm spices with honey.
You can try your hand at a tagine with goat, where the earthiness of this spice can really shine. More of a sweets person? Incorporate turmeric into classic Indian milk sweets, or just add it into your morning cinnamon buns. Regardless of what you're making, turmeric is the sleeper spice that deserves a permanent spot in your cabinet.