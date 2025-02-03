What Does Turmeric Taste Like, Anyway?

The bright yellow powder is sort of an enigma to the uninitiated. Does it actually have a taste? Is it only good for dyeing your hands gold? What in the world can you use it for? Turmeric isn't as much a staple in American kitchens as it is in Southeast Asian ones, but with a little background on this vibrant spice, you, too, may be bringing it into your cooking more often.

A relative of ginger, turmeric as we know it — a bright yellow spice powder — comes from the root stalks of Curcuma longa, found primarily in India and Southeast Asia. The roots are gathered, dried, and then ground into the bright yellow powder we all know, but you can also buy fresh turmeric root at more specialty stores to peel and mince as you would ginger. Freshly minced turmeric can be used for steeping in golden milk, or in a fresh curry paste if you're tackling it from scratch. It's stronger than the powdered variety, though, so less is needed when you're cooking with it.