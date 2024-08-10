What Is 00 Flour And Why Does Your Recipe Call For It

If you've made a recent trip to the baking aisle of your grocery store, you may have spotted a new flour on the shelves. The grain in question? 00 flour, an ingredient that has appeared mysteriously and stylishly on the baking scene much like agent 007 does at a villainous cocktail party. In all likelihood, 00 flour has begun to pop up thanks to home cooks hoping to recreate gourmet dishes at home. According to a Polaris Market Research report, the market for 00 flour is expected to double by 2032, from 2.08 billion to 4.24 billion USD.

The only thing holding back this product? Most people in the States don't know what it is or how to use it, even though it's been a staple in Italian baking for hundreds of years. Enter my little guide to 00 flour, a crash course on how and when to use this Italian ingredient for your baking purposes.

For the skeptical, here's a little info on me, your 00 flour expert for today. As the former managing editor of a baking magazine, I've had experience testing and tasting the difference between numerous flours. For a special Italian-themed issue, I worked on several recipes with 00 flour to better understand its unique properties and uses. I've made both pizza and pasta with this flour, and am familiar with several of the different brands that offer it. Without further ado, let me share some of my hard-won wisdom on this specialty Italian flour.

