How Does A Restaurant Tasting Menu Work?

If you regularly visit fine dining restaurants, especially Michelin-starred establishments, chances are you'll encounter a tasting menu, sometimes called a degustation menu. Indeed, some high-end restaurants only offer tasting menus, with no option to order à la carte from a list of appetizers and entrees.

Tasting menus offer a number of courses for a fixed price, ranging from three or four courses, to more than 20 courses. (You could argue that a tasting menu with three courses is actually a prix fixe menu, which has some similarities, but isn't the same thing.) Eating 10 or 20 courses may seem absurd, but restaurants typically adjust portion sizes so that diners won't get full halfway through. This means each course may be just a couple of bites. Bear in mind that the entire menu can be an experience lasting several hours.

When ordering a tasting menu, don't expect to customize it or make changes. The goal is to showcase a chef's talents or top-notch dishes, so chefs may not take kindly to modifications based on taste (Ideally, they'll accommodate allergies, but notify them in advance). The tasting menu structure also helps chefs put all their focus on crafting a limited number of exceptional dishes. Instead of an à la carte menu, where the kitchen has to master numerous dishes (and some may rarely get ordered), a tasting menu lets the restaurant focus on a smaller number of items. Plus, there's less food waste: Chefs don't need to prepare components of dishes that might not get ordered.