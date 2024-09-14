12 Secrets Of The Michelin Guide All Restaurant Lovers Should Know

Michelin Guide assesses based on five criteria: the use of quality products; the harmony of flavors; the mastery of cooking techniques; the voice and personality of the chef as reflected in the cuisine; and consistency between each visit and through the restaurant's menu.

Our fine dining source confirms consistency is key. He and his colleagues believed Michelin might even set two reservations at the same time to assure the restaurant was providing consistent service. It might send a party of two and a party of one at the same time. "The one-top could be the Michelin inspector but the two-top is acting like it," he explained, potentially to throw the restaurant off the scent. The inspector would look like a regular person, and they'd want to see that they were getting the same treatment as the other table.

They also believed inspectors would watch how the serving team moved in the dining room. There's an emphasis on being graceful. "You're always supposed to move clockwise around the table," he explained. "There's, like, a dance to a dining room." For some, that dance becomes literal. He's heard of a restaurant in New York where they require servers, sommeliers, and managers to take ballet classes to improve their agility and poise.

At the Michelin star restaurant where our source worked, staff meetings involved discussions of how to better anticipate guests' needs. "You need to have great food, great ambiance, good hospitality," he said. "All those things need to come together. And that's when I think the Michelin Guide starts to recognize what you're doing."