The Proper Way To Store Fresh Artichokes

Artichokes are a slightly intimidating vegetable due to their thick skin and odd shape. There are plenty of ways to eat this veggie; the artichoke hearts are commonly eaten and can be bought in cans to reduce prep time, but if you want to eat the inner artichoke leaves, you'll have to buy a whole artichoke to do so. You can certainly buy these in advance, but don't just leave them on the counter. To get the most out of your artichokes, wet the stem and store them in the refrigerator.

Freshness is everything when storing vegetables, and artichokes don't do well if they're kept at room temperature for too long. But before refrigerating them, cut just a little bit of the stem off each one, then wet the stems. If you want to store the vegetable so that it lasts longer in fridge, keep the artichokes in an airtight bag or container. They should last for around five days, but if possible, eat them within about a day or two for the best flavor.