The Proper Way To Store Fresh Artichokes
Artichokes are a slightly intimidating vegetable due to their thick skin and odd shape. There are plenty of ways to eat this veggie; the artichoke hearts are commonly eaten and can be bought in cans to reduce prep time, but if you want to eat the inner artichoke leaves, you'll have to buy a whole artichoke to do so. You can certainly buy these in advance, but don't just leave them on the counter. To get the most out of your artichokes, wet the stem and store them in the refrigerator.
Freshness is everything when storing vegetables, and artichokes don't do well if they're kept at room temperature for too long. But before refrigerating them, cut just a little bit of the stem off each one, then wet the stems. If you want to store the vegetable so that it lasts longer in fridge, keep the artichokes in an airtight bag or container. They should last for around five days, but if possible, eat them within about a day or two for the best flavor.
Buy the freshest artichokes for them to last longer
Keeping your artichokes for the better part of a week starts with choosing artichokes that aren't past their prime. Consider the season when purchasing; artichokes are a spring vegetable that reach peak quality in March and April, and briefly in October. While at the grocery store, choose the ones that feel heaviest; this means they have plenty of water and aren't dried out. Lightly squeeze the artichoke while you hold it, and listen for the leaves to make a little squeaking sound, which suggests they're fresh. The leaves should also be a deep green color and tightly closed in.
If they've have been in your fridge for a while, do a quick test to make sure they're still fresh before you turn them into this basic steamed artichoke recipe. If they're too light when you lift them, they could be dried out. The leaves will also shrivel as the artichoke ages. If any of the leaves fall off, or the center of the artichoke begins to open, then that veggie is too old.