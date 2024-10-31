Get Creative With Trader Joe's Spinach And Artichoke Dip And Have Your Favorite Appetizer For Dinner
Few can deny that Trader Joe's spinach and artichoke dip is a cheesy, garlicky, veggie-rich dream in a microwavable bowl. Packed full of flavor with a dreamy-creamy texture, it's delicious on its own, but it also adds savory goodness to a variety of recipes. The most famous among these is the Trader Joe's spinach and artichoke pasta that went viral on TikTok, but this dip is so versatile there are plenty of ways to use it to zhuzh up breakfast, a weeknight dinner, or a midnight snack.
If you're interested in recreating the new "better than baked feta" pasta from TikTok, the ingredients and method are pretty simple. You just need TJ's spinach and artichoke dip, cherry tomatoes, and the pasta of your choice. The idea is to bake the tomatoes and the dip together while prepping the pasta before stirring everything together into a tasty, veggie-rich concoction. Some people top it with additional shredded Parmesan, but you can also enjoy it as is.
The idea is to use the dip in place of pasta sauce, which automatically brings to mind other ways to use this appetizer in meals. For instance, just as Trader Joe's garlic dip can help you transform your flatbread pizza into something truly spectacular, so can the spinach and artichoke dip Just use spinach and artichoke dip in place of regular sauce, add your favorite toppings, and broil it in the oven for a pizza that's new and exciting.
More ways to eat spinach and artichoke dip for dinner
Though the flavors in TJ's spinach dip lend themselves well to Italian-inspired dishes, you can go beyond pasta and pizza for ways to elevate your favorite proteins and side dishes. For example, potatoes are a little bland and are easily complemented by many flavors to create a comfort food beloved by the masses. It almost feels like spinach-artichoke dip and mashed potatoes belong together.
If you're bored with your usual morning eggs or want something exciting to serve for brunch, try spinach and artichoke shakshuka (baked eggs in sauce). Though you definitely need to know more about classic shakshuka, swapping out the traditional spicy tomato sauce for TJ's creamy dip adds richness and flavor for those who don't like heat. It's also a convenient way to make a fancy breakfast in a hurry since all you need is a serving of the dip and a handful of eggs.
This super-savory app also pairs beautifully with boneless, skinless chicken breast. Though chicken breast has a bit of a reputation for being flavorless and boring, it's a fantastic vehicle for flavor-packed seasonings and sauces. For instance, you can transform your chicken casserole by using Trader Joe's spinach and artichoke dip in place of your usual sauce. For something that feels a little fancier, stuff the chicken with dip before slow-roasting or air frying it for a juicy and tender main dish.