The Right Way To Make Infused Ghee For Naan According To A Pro

To finish off the process of making an infused ghee, you'll need to prep it for storage. How exactly you choose to do that depends on the flavor you want. "If desired, strain the ghee to remove the solids before using it. Or leave them in for added texture and flavor," Varun Inamdar says. The choice is up to you.

If you don't plan on eating it right away, it's important to store your ghee properly. "Infused ghee can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for a few weeks," Inamdar advises. If you opt for an open container instead or leave ghee out exposed to air, its shelf life will decrease dramatically. Once you're finally ready to reap the benefits of your labor and use the infused ghee, be careful. "Just reheat it gently before using," recommends Inamdar. The word gently is key here. Even though ghee has a higher smoke point than other fats, it can still burn (as can any ingredients that weren't strained out), so low heat is the way to go.

Ghee is a staple in Indian cuisine, as you'll see if you look through a few Indian cookbooks, and infusing it can give a unique depth of flavor to a meal. It's easy to buy ghee online, such as this 4th & Heart Original Grass-Fed Ghee, and it's not difficult to try infusing some yourself, to see just how much it elevates a batch of naan. Just stick to these expert tips so the process remains seamless.