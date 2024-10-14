When It Comes To Scrambled Eggs, Martha Stewart Uses A Certain Butter

There are many different techniques chefs swear by when it comes to perfecting scrambled eggs. For example, take Gordan Ramsay's foolproof method for attaining iconic, restaurant-style fluffy scrambled eggs. He suggests scrambling the eggs directly in the pan and folding in crème fraîche to give them a creamy, rich texture. But when it comes to maximum flavor, look no further than the queen of the kitchen herself, Martha Stewart. Sure, she might be using the freshest eggs from her own chicken coop, but that isn't the ingredient she swears by. Stewart's key for the perfect scrambled eggs? Clarified butter.

Clarified butter, also known as ghee, is commonly used in Indian cooking. Unclarified butter contains butterfat, water, and milk solids, which cause it to burn at a low temperature. The process of clarifying removes the water and milk solids, leaving just the butterfat. This increases the smoke point — making it a better option to use in cooking as it's less likely to burn. Clarified butter is great for everything from sauteed vegetables to sauces, and per Stewart, for the best scrambled eggs.