When It Comes To Scrambled Eggs, Martha Stewart Uses A Certain Butter
There are many different techniques chefs swear by when it comes to perfecting scrambled eggs. For example, take Gordan Ramsay's foolproof method for attaining iconic, restaurant-style fluffy scrambled eggs. He suggests scrambling the eggs directly in the pan and folding in crème fraîche to give them a creamy, rich texture. But when it comes to maximum flavor, look no further than the queen of the kitchen herself, Martha Stewart. Sure, she might be using the freshest eggs from her own chicken coop, but that isn't the ingredient she swears by. Stewart's key for the perfect scrambled eggs? Clarified butter.
Clarified butter, also known as ghee, is commonly used in Indian cooking. Unclarified butter contains butterfat, water, and milk solids, which cause it to burn at a low temperature. The process of clarifying removes the water and milk solids, leaving just the butterfat. This increases the smoke point — making it a better option to use in cooking as it's less likely to burn. Clarified butter is great for everything from sauteed vegetables to sauces, and per Stewart, for the best scrambled eggs.
What's the difference when it comes to eggs?
Despite it being such a simple, everyday dish, scrambled eggs can be quite delicate and require finesse and nuance to prepare. Using unclarified butter can yield iffy results because the milk solids can easily burn. If overcooked, the eggs will not only have an unappetizing brown tint, but they'll taste burnt as well. Clarified butter will add richness to your scrambled eggs with less risk of burning and producing a harsh taste.
You can buy ghee at the supermarket, but clarified butter is easy to make at home. Just take a stick of unsalted butter and place it in a saucepan over low heat. As it melts, the milk solids will rise to the top and form a foam-like substance while the water sinks to the bottom. After carefully removing the foam from the top, take the remaining melted butter and leave any solids or water in the pan. Store it in a heat-safe container and you have clarified butter to use in any recipe. Plus, it will stay good in the fridge for up to two months.
How to make Martha's eggs
Beyond the use of clarified butter, Stewart's scrambled egg recipe is fairly straightforward and one you should definitely try at home. First, whisk the eggs in a bowl and season with salt and pepper. Add your clarified butter to a pan on medium-high heat — she recommends 1 tablespoon of butter per egg. Pour your whisked eggs into the pan and immediately begin stirring with a spatula. Try stirring your eggs from the edges of the pan moving inward toward the center. This helps prevent the shallower part of the scramble at the edges from burning. After cooking for about two minutes or to your desired doneness, serve the eggs on a warm plate. Want an added injection of richness? Try drizzling a little clarified butter over the top.
Whether you like your scrambled eggs well-done or a bit runny, the next time you're in the kitchen consider using clarified butter. They'll have great flavor and texture, and you'll be sure to make a certain kitchen legend proud.