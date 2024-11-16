The Best Stovetop Popcorn Isn't Made With Oil

When you hear the kernels start popping on the stove, you know you're in for a delicious treat. Stovetop popcorn is an easy and tasty snack whether you're curling up to watch a good movie or just want something to sate your appetite between meals. While many popcorn recipes call for olive, coconut, or another form of oil, there's another ingredient you can use instead for superior flavor.

Ghee, which is a type of clarified butter created through the process of separating the liquid and the solids found in the dairy product, is the secret to perfect stovetop popcorn. It's rich like standard butter, but also has slightly nutty notes, which makes for a more interesting flavor profile than the popcorn you might be used to. There's a reason it's called clarified; ghee tastes like a clearer, cleaner version of regular butter.

Another benefit of using ghee is its high smoke point, which it has because of the absence of milk solids. That means it won't burn as easily as stovetop popcorn cooked in unclarified butter or oil. You can also feel free to use liberal amounts of ghee if you like a very buttery taste as it will make the popcorn crispier instead of soggier, unlike regular butter.