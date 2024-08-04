Ina Garten's Answer To The Butter Vs Oil Saute Debate

To her devotees, Ina Garten's word is gospel, and for good reason. Her roasted chicken recipe is an absolute classic, and she has perfected the pound cake (thanks to her boozy, zesty secret ingredients). Along with this seemingly endless repertoire of food knowledge come some opinions that set her cooking style apart from the rest. In terms of sauteing, Garten has some pretty clear views on the butter versus oil debate.

While some cooks prefer using butter for its rich taste, others turn to a neutral oil with a high smoke point. However, Garten does not adhere to this dichotomous thinking. She chooses to use both. According to her 2018 book "Cook Like a Pro," "[c]ombining oil and butter gets the best of both worlds — the high burning point of oil for a golden and crispy crust and the delicious flavor of butter." So you really can get the best qualities of each, at least according to Garten. But does this assertion hold any weight?

As for the higher burning point, the claim is really more smoke than fire. Unfortunately, combining oil with your butter does not raise its smoke point, so you will still have to contend with burned milk solids in your dish. However, this doesn't mean that there is no benefit to combining both types of fat. So let's dig into why Garten prefers to add butter with oil.

