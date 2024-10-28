How To Make Ghee At Home According To An Expert

Ghee is so much more than just clarified butter. This golden liquid is one of the cornerstones of Indian cooking, not to mention a traditional component of Ayurvedic medicine with ritualistic significance. If you're unfamiliar with ghee, there's no need to be intimidated. It can be used as a cooking fat similar to butter or oil; lends a deep, nutty flavor to any dish; and has a high smoke point that makes it ideal for any recipe requiring high heat (it's Martha Stewart's go-to for scrambled eggs for this reason).

But what exactly is ghee, and how do you make it? Essentially, ghee is a type of butter from which water and milk solids have been removed, resulting in a concentrated fatty substance with an extra-rich flavor. You can purchase pre-made ghee directly from the supermarket, but it's also easy and rewarding to make at home. To help demystify the process, Chowhound spoke with celebrity chef and restaurateur Varun Inamdar.

Inamdar is the chef and owner of numerous acclaimed international restaurants, including 27 Degrees West in Singapore, Anokhi Bar & Grill in Shanghai, and New Light Sopore in Kashmir. Known as "The Bombay Chef," he specializes in sharing Indian cuisine with the world through his culinary work and content creation (his recipe videos can be found on the popular YouTube channel Rajshri Food). In an exclusive conversation with us, Inamdar shared his top tips for making the perfect ghee from scratch.