The Common Soda You Need To Make A Magical Butterbeer Copycat

Fans of "Harry Potter" can easily imagine the creamy butterscotch smells coming from a freshly poured mug of butterbeer. They know exactly what to expect when they order a cup from the cart at Universal Studios or attend a party where the host has made butterbeer from scratch. While variations may skip the whipped cream and caramel garnish or add alcohol, the iconic drink of the Wizarding World always contains cream soda.

Butterbeer was first described in books written by J.K. Rowling and quickly became a symbol of the "Harry Potter" world. Butterbeer stepped off the page in 2010 when Universal Studios opened the Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade. It so completely satisfied the imaginations of "Harry Potter" fans that, according to Orlando Informer, butterbeer sales recouped Universal Studio's $260 million investment into the park in six months.

The man who brought butterbeer to life at Universal Studios was corporate Chef Steven Jayson, who relied on Rowling's description of the drink to get started. In the books, Rowling describes butterbeer as reminiscent, but less sweet than butterscotch. So, Jayson started working his magic with cream soda. He created cold and frozen versions of the drink and topped each with a heavy helping of whipped cream. Luckily you don't have to wait for your next trip to Universal Studios Wizarding World of Harry Potter-Hogsmeade to put your hands on some butterbeer. Recreate this fizzy, sweet, butterscotch-flavored drink in your own home with just a few easy-to-find ingredients.

