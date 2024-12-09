Why Grilled Burgers Should Have A Higher Fat Content Than Pan-Fried Patties

Some burger lovers are indiscriminate when it comes to their cooking method — be it griddled or flame broiled or even air fried, it's all delicious. But some serious fans may have a strong preference for the good old fashioned grilled patty, given that those iconic stripes of crispy char and kiss of smoky flavor are hard to replicate with any other process.

That said, it isn't as simple as swapping one source of heat for another. There are mistakes everyone makes when cooking burgers, and a big one is failing to consider the composition of your burger in relation to your cooking method. When it comes to grilling, it's critical that your meat mixture has a higher ratio of fat.

This is important because as your patty cooks, the fat will render off and drip through the grates — a phenomenon that doesn't occur on a griddle or in a cast iron skillet, for example, or any scenario in which the patty will continue to sizzle in its juices without losing them. Additionally, you'll want a good amount of fat to help create that craveable crust that comes along with a high heat cooking method like grilling. In short, the skinny on a better grilled burger is all about that higher fat ratio.