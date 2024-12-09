Why Grilled Burgers Should Have A Higher Fat Content Than Pan-Fried Patties
Some burger lovers are indiscriminate when it comes to their cooking method — be it griddled or flame broiled or even air fried, it's all delicious. But some serious fans may have a strong preference for the good old fashioned grilled patty, given that those iconic stripes of crispy char and kiss of smoky flavor are hard to replicate with any other process.
That said, it isn't as simple as swapping one source of heat for another. There are mistakes everyone makes when cooking burgers, and a big one is failing to consider the composition of your burger in relation to your cooking method. When it comes to grilling, it's critical that your meat mixture has a higher ratio of fat.
This is important because as your patty cooks, the fat will render off and drip through the grates — a phenomenon that doesn't occur on a griddle or in a cast iron skillet, for example, or any scenario in which the patty will continue to sizzle in its juices without losing them. Additionally, you'll want a good amount of fat to help create that craveable crust that comes along with a high heat cooking method like grilling. In short, the skinny on a better grilled burger is all about that higher fat ratio.
Grilling for perfection
When determining the best type of beef for juicier burgers, the ideal fat content for a grilled patty is a ratio of 80/20 or even 70/30 (lean meat to fat). This is opposed to a blend that's more like 85/15, which would fare better for those flat surface situations (and won't generate as much smoke, which is ideal for indoor methods).
Beyond that, there are some additional pro moves when attempting to optimize your grilled burger process. Be sure your grill is preheated, because the faster and hotter you cook, the more likely you'll be able to create that crust and maintain a juicy interior. Pressing your burgers with a spatula is a definite no-no as doing so will squeeze out those juices, and you also don't want to flip more than once.
Once you've got that beautifully grilled finished patty, give it a few minutes to rest before serving, then enjoy it hot with your favorite fixins, whether that's a slice of cheddar or an Italian cheese for extra creaminess, tomato and lettuce, or other grilled toppings like onions. No matter what, you won't have to worry whether your patty will be anything less than perfect.