The Fancy Burger Upgrades Bobby Flay Can't Stand
Iron Chef, bestselling cookbook author, and Food Network stalwart Bobby Flay has made a career out of mastering dishes both intricate and simple. With that comes some pretty strong opinions, and naturally this extends to hamburgers. For Flay, burgers are best when they are kept as close to their humble roots as possible. In a 2014 interview with Bon Appétit, the prolific TV personality confirmed that his two biggest pet peeves when it comes to cooking burgers are over-seasoning the beef patties and using overly fanciful buns. "All you need is salt and pepper on both sides of the patty," he argued.
Flay also warned against using additional seasonings, such as garlic, onion powder, or spices, reasoning simply, "That's meatloaf. I hate that." Instead, he focuses on the taste of the beef patty itself. Flay had a few key thoughts on buns as well. When it comes to burgers, he always veers towards simplicity over flash, noting that he never uses specialty rolls, but instead sticks with the tried and true soft sesame seed bun. The Food Network star isn't alone in his back to basics philosophy. As Anthony Bourdain once wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "No hamburger has ever been improved by a brioche bun."
Keep the patty flat and simple
The heart of the hamburger is the beef patty, any cook worth their weight in salt knows that. But rather than focusing on spicing up your burger patty, Bobby Flay instead advises focusing on the quality of the beef, and the cook of the patty. For the best burger, the Food Network star instructs honing in on the fat content instead of any particular portion of beef, clarifying to Bon Appétit. "You want 20 percent," warning, "Any less and it'll be too dry." A higher fat content ensures a richer flavor and moister patty, which will no doubt result in a tastier burger.
Additionally, Flay detailed a very specific preparation for your burgers before grilling. Before cooking, each burger patty should be scooped and rounded into a ball that is about six ounces in weight. Then, you should "Make a well in the patty with your thumb." Otherwise your burgers might swell as they cook. He also uses steam to help cook the burgers more evenly, sprinkling a little water onto the cooking surface and covering as the burgers cook for around 15 seconds before flipping.
No ciabatta and all-American for Bobby Flay
Although ciabatta plays well with bruschetta, it's not Bobby Flay's go-to for a burger bun. He prefers a simpler, softer, and seeded sandwich to cushion his perfectly-cooked patty. While it may be tempting to use a flashier bun (we're looking at you, pretzel bread) a simpler bread works best for burgers, as they are better able to absorb juices and squish to the shape of the fillings, so there are fewer spills. Potato bread or a simple white roll will work well for this too, no need to bust your budget. Buns weren't the only burger addendums that Flay had thoughts on either.
He also has a clear preference when it comes to cheese: American. And while many cooks may turn their nose up at using it, you might want to think twice before doing so yourself. After all, Anthony Bourdain also famously preferred a highly processed, meltable cheese, such as American, above all else, for his burger. Likewise, fellow Food Network star Beau MacMillan is also a noted fan of American cheese on a burger. Notably, the processed cheese product works especially well as it melts easily onto your burger, proving the optimal taste and texture for the BBQ staple.