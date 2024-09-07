The Fancy Burger Upgrades Bobby Flay Can't Stand

Iron Chef, bestselling cookbook author, and Food Network stalwart Bobby Flay has made a career out of mastering dishes both intricate and simple. With that comes some pretty strong opinions, and naturally this extends to hamburgers. For Flay, burgers are best when they are kept as close to their humble roots as possible. In a 2014 interview with Bon Appétit, the prolific TV personality confirmed that his two biggest pet peeves when it comes to cooking burgers are over-seasoning the beef patties and using overly fanciful buns. "All you need is salt and pepper on both sides of the patty," he argued.

Flay also warned against using additional seasonings, such as garlic, onion powder, or spices, reasoning simply, "That's meatloaf. I hate that." Instead, he focuses on the taste of the beef patty itself. Flay had a few key thoughts on buns as well. When it comes to burgers, he always veers towards simplicity over flash, noting that he never uses specialty rolls, but instead sticks with the tried and true soft sesame seed bun. The Food Network star isn't alone in his back to basics philosophy. As Anthony Bourdain once wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "No hamburger has ever been improved by a brioche bun."