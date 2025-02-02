The Origins Of Oyster Beer Are Shrouded In Mystery

If you've ever eaten oysters, then you know just how unique these decadent bivalves are, no matter how you choose to serve them. Their briny, umami-rich flavor combined with the tactile process of expertly shucking and subsequently topping them makes oysters an unforgettable dish. By now, the general consensus is that Champagne — or at least sparkling wine — is the de facto choice when pairing an alcoholic substance with oysters, but this wasn't always the case. For a long time, oysters and beer have had a close friendship. The only problem is that we aren't quite sure how this pairing originated.

Oyster stouts, are a niche but not unheard-of type of beer that has roots in England. There's a tradition of serving oysters with stouts or other dark beers, and it seems that this custom eventually melded the mollusks together with their brewed counterpart. Some breweries began producing oyster stouts, or, stouts that used oyster shells as a clarifying ingredient during the brewing process. This eventually led to the whole oyster being used, with the first solid evidence of this being in the 1920s. So even if it's not the right season for fresh oysters, you can still enjoy them in an interesting, albeit wildly different medium.