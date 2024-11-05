What Is Oyster Vodka And How Do You Mix It Into Martinis?

Whether you like your oysters grilled or raw on the half shell, these bivalves and dirty martinis are two delights that make a decadent combination. They pair well since they both offer minerality, earthiness, and a briny tang. While oyster shooters — a shot akin to a mini-bloody mary with a raw oyster floating in it — have been around for some time, the Industrious Spirit Company, located in Providence, Rhode Island, has gone one better by combining oysters and vodka in one product: Osteitra. You may balk at the idea, but there's a reason clam juice is often added to bloody marys. Bivalves can offer umami and salinity for an unbeatable depth of flavor.

This unique liquor, the first in the U.S. according to the distillery, starts with New York state corn that's mashed and fermented and then distilled with fresh oysters. The bivalves release their liquid during this process and the spirit picks up the various flavors from them. So what does it taste like? "Ostreida brings a savory and briny seacoast minerality with a subtle hint of bivalve bouquet on the nose," Manya K. Rubinstein, the company's CEO told The Providence Journal. The vodka also has a buttery taste and creamy finish.