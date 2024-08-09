The Best Fried Food To Pair With Stout Beers

In the world of beer, if hoppy IPAs are the fun, punchy, fruity ones at one end of the flavor spectrum, at the very opposite end is where you'll find the hearty-bodied stouts — the dark, mysterious one in the pack. As the name suggests, a pint of stout beer is heavy and rich in flavor, and dark in hue. Stouts often have a smooth, decadent mouthfeel and taste, with notes of caramel, chocolate, or coffee. And whether you're a longtime stout fan or newer to the party, you're likely familiar with at least one of the most well-known varieties: Guinness.

One culinary expert who's a fan of stouts like Guinness (which he says he's enjoying drinking all summer long with friends and family) is Kwame Onwuachi, the chef and founder of Tatiana, an Afro-Caribbean restaurant in New York City. And he has expert advice on the perfect food to enjoy with your pint at home. Specifically, he suggests that fried food holds up best and perfectly complements the full-bodied stout. His top suggestion? Battered and crispy-fried mushrooms dipped in a zesty, spicy buffalo sauce. "That's a hearty option that will definitely hold up to the richness of the beer," says Onwuachi.