The Best Fried Food To Pair With Stout Beers
In the world of beer, if hoppy IPAs are the fun, punchy, fruity ones at one end of the flavor spectrum, at the very opposite end is where you'll find the hearty-bodied stouts — the dark, mysterious one in the pack. As the name suggests, a pint of stout beer is heavy and rich in flavor, and dark in hue. Stouts often have a smooth, decadent mouthfeel and taste, with notes of caramel, chocolate, or coffee. And whether you're a longtime stout fan or newer to the party, you're likely familiar with at least one of the most well-known varieties: Guinness.
One culinary expert who's a fan of stouts like Guinness (which he says he's enjoying drinking all summer long with friends and family) is Kwame Onwuachi, the chef and founder of Tatiana, an Afro-Caribbean restaurant in New York City. And he has expert advice on the perfect food to enjoy with your pint at home. Specifically, he suggests that fried food holds up best and perfectly complements the full-bodied stout. His top suggestion? Battered and crispy-fried mushrooms dipped in a zesty, spicy buffalo sauce. "That's a hearty option that will definitely hold up to the richness of the beer," says Onwuachi.
Crisp fried mushrooms play off rich stouts
Just how different wines go perfectly with some foods and clash with other flavors, the beer you're drinking determines the food that best pairs with it. With something as heavy, robust, and rich as a Guinness stout, your pairing options are quite diverse, and will depend on whether you're looking for a sip that will complement, cut, or contrast with your dish.
Obviously, we all know the classic pint and corned beef combo. But a hearty dark stout can be enjoyed with everything from sweet to savory — like chocolate truffles and ice cream, or Kwame Onwuachi's suggestion of deep-fried mushrooms. The velvety, heavy mouthfeel pairs well with the lighter crispy bites. The punchy heat of the buffalo sauce offsets the more decadent, dessert-like quality of a stout. (Think of the unexpected yet delightful pairing of heat and creamy sweets, like drizzling chili crisp over vanilla ice cream, for example. The contrast just works.) Plus, spicy food and beer pair exceptionally well together.
