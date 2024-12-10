How To Shuck Oysters Like A Pro

Nothing beats a freshly shucked oyster. While you can enjoy great oysters while dining out, there's a certain pride that comes from shucking your own — not to mention savings. It's a skill worth learning for any serious seafood lover. Imagine hosting your own holiday party with oysters for everyone, taking advantage of the best season to buy shellfish? Now that's an idea we can get behind.

Shucking an oyster might seem intimidating, but it's really not that difficult once you know all the steps. After you've shucked your first few, all it takes from there is a bit of practice – practice you won't mind, since you get to enjoy delicious oysters as a reward.

I spoke with Dom Crisp, culinary director and executive chef at The Lonely Oyster in Los Angeles, for insight into the process of shucking an oyster like a seasoned seafood professional. The restaurant is hosting a Christmas Shuck's Oyster Class on December 10 and 12, so you can learn just in time to book a reservation and show off your skills. Without further ado, let's get shucking.