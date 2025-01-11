What Is The Role Of Beechwood In Making Beer?

The process of making beer is filled with nuance and little intricacies. From the core process of understanding the role of malting barley to even the choice of selling beer in aluminum cans as opposed to bottles, it seems that there's no stone left unturned when it comes to the practice of brewing. This same idea also applies to the thin strips of beechwood that are sometimes placed in beer over the course of its brewing.

"Beechwood aging" is the name given to the procedure of adding beechwood chips to a fermenting beer (although these are usually long and thin wood spirals as opposed to outright chips). While you might initially think this is to impart a woody flavor into the beer, much like how an oak barrel can influence the flavor of whiskey, the real purpose has nothing to do with flavor at all. These chips are actually used to "clean up" the beer by allowing the yeast to cling to the chips, thus reducing some of the off-putting tastes that can emerge without adequate exposure to yeast. So while the beechwood doesn't contribute with its own flavor, it definitely plays a part in shaping the flavor of the beer itself.