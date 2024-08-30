The Best Season To Buy Your Favorite Shellfish

When it comes to shellfish, there's an old saying that we should only indulge in shellfish during months with an "r" in their names — September through April. This advice dates back to a time before modern refrigeration and advanced aquaculture, when the risk of spoilage and bacterial contamination made consuming shellfish in warmer months particularly risky. While this rule had its merits back in the day, Chef Sammy Monsour, author of the seafood cookbook "Salt & Shore," calls this advice outdated, as many shellfish varieties are now sustainably farm-raised and safely available fresh year-round. "It's an incredible shift that allows us to savor these delicacies whenever the craving strikes," says Monsour.

That being said, ocean shellfish still have their peak seasons, and these periods can impact more than just freshness or quality. They can alter the flavor profiles of shellfish due to factors like their reproductive cycles and changes in their diet. These seasonal variations can lead to unique taste experiences, where shellfish might taste sweeter or have different textures. Understanding these seasonal patterns can enhance your shellfish experience and help you appreciate the distinct qualities of each variety. Let's dive into the specifics of your favorite shellfish and discover when they're at their best, according to experts we spoke to Monsour, Barton Seaver, author of several cookbooks including "The Joy of Seafood" and "Two If By Sea," and Terri Dien, author of the "Essential Seafood Cookbook: Classic Recipes Made Simple" and "The Big 10 Fish & Seafood Cookbook."

