The Unexpected Ingredient That Gives Peanut Butter Sandwiches A Fancy Twist
In the U.S., peanut butter is firmly associated with one iconic edible partner — jelly. But other cuisines employ this humble legume-based spread for a great many creations, including savory ones; from spicy Thai peanut sauce paired with chicken skewers to African peanut stew made with pork and sweet potato.
Which is why one suggested addition to your peanut butter sandwich may be unexpected, but actually makes excellent culinary sense — and that's blue cheese. There are lots of creative ways to improve your PB&J, but here, you marry together two ingredients you typically see in separate worlds, and the result is surprisingly compelling as the sharp, creamy, slightly sweet cheese plays off and provides a counterpoint to the salty, roasted peanut butter.
When layered and sandwiched between slices of your favorite bread, this combo is delicious all on its own and will leave you wanting for nothing. That said, you can still introduce plenty of other tasty elements that work with both ingredients, and inspire you to take your sandwich a step further.
Perfect additions for this peanut butter and blue cheese sandwich
It's not uncommon to find jam on a plate alongside an array of cheeses (as well as salty nuts), so you don't have to abandon the J part of your sandwich. Lean into the fact that both peanut butter and blue cheese are perfect with a fruity spread. You can go for a classic strawberry or grape option that might be familiar in a PB&J — or even try a less common one like fig, quince, or stone fruit jams like peach or apricot.
Add a sprinkle of crushed dry-roasted peanuts for a little crunch, or bring in another nut like smoked almonds or walnuts. And don't sleep on some crumbled bacon if you're seeking a little protein boost and added savory flavor. If you want to embrace the sweeter side, honey makes a perfect complement to both elements, as does maple syrup and — believe it or not — even dark chocolate.
Perhaps you've been apprehensive about taking a chance on this pungent ingredient and wondered how to love blue cheese. Maybe you haven't yet been convinced that using it in a compound butter will create the decadent topping your steak needs, or that the funky cheese is actually an excellent addition to cheesecakes. But if you take a chance using this familiar framework, you might find an unexpected new favorite sandwich.