The Unexpected Ingredient That Gives Peanut Butter Sandwiches A Fancy Twist

In the U.S., peanut butter is firmly associated with one iconic edible partner — jelly. But other cuisines employ this humble legume-based spread for a great many creations, including savory ones; from spicy Thai peanut sauce paired with chicken skewers to African peanut stew made with pork and sweet potato.

Which is why one suggested addition to your peanut butter sandwich may be unexpected, but actually makes excellent culinary sense — and that's blue cheese. There are lots of creative ways to improve your PB&J, but here, you marry together two ingredients you typically see in separate worlds, and the result is surprisingly compelling as the sharp, creamy, slightly sweet cheese plays off and provides a counterpoint to the salty, roasted peanut butter.

When layered and sandwiched between slices of your favorite bread, this combo is delicious all on its own and will leave you wanting for nothing. That said, you can still introduce plenty of other tasty elements that work with both ingredients, and inspire you to take your sandwich a step further.