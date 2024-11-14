You Can Freeze Peanut Butter, But There's A Catch

Peanut butter is one of those ingredients that's always good to keep on hand because it can be used in many different ways, from peanut butter cookies to savory peanut sauces. However, commercial peanut butter will last between six and 24 months unopened, depending on the brand, and two to three months when opened. Natural peanut butter is slightly different, only lasting several months unopened and a month open. However, freezing peanut butter can extend its shelf-life up to a year, but it's not as simple as tossing your jar in the freezer and calling it a day.

For one, you should never put an unopened jar of peanut butter in the freezer, especially if it's glass. This is because peanut butter expands as it freezes, but it has nowhere to expand to in an unopened jar. So, there's a chance that the pressure could cause the jar to rupture, creating a major mess. Moreover, many people make the mistake of keeping their peanut butter in the freezer for too long. Freezers might extend the lifespan of peanut butter, but it still won't keep indefinitely. After about six months in the freezer, peanut butter will begin to lose its flavor and could develop freezer burn.

While you can freeze peanut butter in its original container, you should remove the lid and let it freeze with only plastic wrap covering it. Once frozen, you can replace the lid without worrying about a rupture. Alternatively, you can scoop peanut butter into freezer bags and flatten them down for easier storage.