12 Best Beers To Enjoy During The Winter

For those of legal drinking age, enjoying a brew can be refreshing and delicious any time of year, but certain beers just hit different when poured during the cold winter months. Here are some top recommendations to enjoy, curated by beer and brewing experts. These go beyond the standard stout to embrace warm tasting notes and centuries-old recipes. Some are from well-known breweries with distribution networks around the world, while others take a little bit more sleuthing to track down.

We talked to Tom Acitelli, beer expert and author of The Golden Age of Beer, a 52-week guide to the perfect brew to go with every week of the year. "Winter beers should be thick and rich in the glass and mouth — and, of course, warming (due in no small part to typically higher-than-average alcohol contents)," he says. "There should be hints of spice and seasoning not found in the thinner, paler fare of spring summer."

Damien Zouaoui, co-founder of Oakwell Beer Spa, also weighed in to let us know what types of beer he likes to keep stocked in the taproom during the winter months. With options from spiced stouts to brandywine and Scotch ale, we've made your go-to beer list to get you through the winter.