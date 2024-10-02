Mead Vs Wine: Are They The Same Thing?

Mead-making has changed very little since ancient times. Both ancient and modern mead are made with the same basic ingredients — honey, water, and yeast. After blending these ingredients together, mead-brewers allow the mixture to ferment and age until it's reached the desired flavor and alcohol content. The resulting beverage is usually pale or golden yellow and lightly sweet with earthy notes from the honey. Many meads also have floral notes from wildflower honey, but darker honeys — such as buckwheat honey — may produce richer, nutty undertones instead.

Though the mere mention of mead likely conjures up images of armored Vikings singing and toasting over roasted meats and mythical tales, mead most likely made its debut in ancient China around 7,000 B.C., according to archeological evidence. Similar evidence from slightly more recent millennia was also found in India, Greece, Rome, and Egypt, indicating mead was enjoyed throughout the ancient world for thousands of years.

So, while the image of Norsemen enjoying mead from ale horns isn't incorrect, it's far from the first time people gathered over this golden beverage. Often the subject of folktales, mead was also frequently used in rituals and as part of offerings to pagan gods. This reverence may be because honey never expires, which would have seemed miraculous in the ancient world.