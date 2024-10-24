The Reason Beer Often Comes In Aluminum Cans

While the creation of beer was (probably) a mistake, putting it into cans was a deliberate process that started just before Prohibition, with Pabst and Anheuser-Busch experimenting with the method. Unfortunately, this was put on hold when alcohol was outlawed in America, but the Gottfried Kreuger Brewing Company of New Jersey revived the practice commercially in 1935. Unbeknownst to them, they were kicking off a trend with many surprising benefits.

Soon after, Schlitz, a Milwaukee brewing company, pioneered a new type of can with a crown top, the same used on bottles. Pabst soon entered the ring but used a flattop design and a thinner tin plating. Schlitz introduced pull tabs in 1965, and four years later, the sales of canned beer surpassed the sale of bottles for the first time.

Beer in cans continued to grow in popularity through the decades until 2002 when the Oskar Blues Brewery became the first craft beer company to use aluminum cans exclusively. While Oskar Blues has said the move was to support outdoorsmen in Colorado with easily packable and disposable containers, beer cans actually have numerous benefits over bottles. Along with being easily crumpled up and recycled, they help protect the quality of the beer and prevent it from getting skunky, which is incredibly important!