14 Stout Beers That Will Get You In The Holiday Spirit

Dark and decadent, stout beer is the perfect treat around the holidays. The creaminess of the beer is oh-so comforting and the bold flavors that you get from the roasted barley and additions like milk, chocolate, and dark malt go well with a wide array of holiday dishes such as fruit cake, roasted turkey, and gingerbread cookies. Stout beer also pairs well with fried foods, barbecue meats, and chocolate. Then again, you can simply enjoy it on its own in all it's velvety glory. There are plenty of stout beers to choose from, but if you really want to get into the holiday spirit, there are several that stand out for their festive flavor profiles.

Come winter, many craft breweries release special-edition stout beers that are perfect for sipping in front of the fireplace with family and friends. These beers are rich, silky, and laced with familiar holiday flavors like chocolate, cinnamon, and nutmeg. You can also find unique stouts with ultra-Christmasy flavor profiles like peppermint bark or gingerbread. If you're looking for a sumptuous stout beer that will give you even more reason to be merry this season, consider picking up some of these holiday-inspired stouts.