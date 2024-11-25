One Of The Strongest Ales Around Is Sometimes Mistaken For Wine

If you've ever ordered a barley wine expecting a dry, slightly fruity beverage akin to red wine, you were probably surprised when that first sip was actually hoppy, bold, and tasted more like honey, molasses, or caramel. Despite its misleading name, barley wine is not actually a wine at all. Instead, it's an ale famous for its high alcohol by volume (ABV) percentage and complex flavors. So if barley wine is a type of beer, why is it parading around with a name to make you think it's wine?

Even though the name seems confusing, the explanation of how it got its title actually makes perfect sense. According to "The Oxford Companion to Beer," the name originated in 18th-century England, and the "wine" portion is a nod to the drink's high alcohol content, which rivals the booziness of wine itself. The ABV of barley wine is often 10%, sometimes more, while a glass of wine is usually around 12%. To put it into perspective, most beers have an ABV of about 4% to 5%. However, businesses slapped "barley" on the front of it to make it clear that the drink is brewed with grains, not grapes. Basically, it's a way to say "watch out, this beer will get you as drunk as wine does."