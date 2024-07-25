The 15 Biggest Pizza Mistakes, According To Chef Anthony Mangieri

Everybody loves pizza, but few people love it as much as Anthony Mangieri. His beloved New York City pizzeria, Una Pizza Napoletana, just won Italian site 50 Top Pizza's much-coveted title of best pizza in the United States. Not for the first time, either: This is Mangieri's his third year in a row hitting the top spot in this global ranking. Aside from that, he's received rave reviews on various websites and publications from coast to coast.

There's good reason for this, of course. Mangieri is infatuated with pizza, and his passion took root at a young age; his mother would drive him to acclaimed pizza places throughout the New York metropolitan area. The interest didn't fade with youth, instead blossoming into a full-blown obsession Mangieri still nurtures — and now wins acclaim for — on the regular.

Today, Una Pizza Napoletana's commander-in-chief focuses on daily experimentation, natural leavening, and high-quality ingredients. Think the best San Marzano tomatoes, Amalfi wild oregano, buffalo mozzarella DOP, and Sicilian sea salt. Given this abundance of knowledge, Chowhound was excited to sit down with Mangieri and get the inside story on his famous pizza recipe, pizza-making tips and tricks, and the biggest mistakes home chefs make when it comes to this most American of Italian foods.

