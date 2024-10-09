Simple, Everyday Hot Dogs Shine As A Unique Pizza Topping

When sliced, hot dogs take on the look and feel of other typical pizza meats, like pepperoni or sausage. But it wouldn't hurt to add other ingredients that would complement the hot dog and bring the whole pizza together. Peppers and onions are good topping ideas, or you can take things one step further and create something like a chili dog pizza.

You don't want to overload the dough with too many heavy toppings, or it won't cook properly. For chili dog pizza, your best bet is to build the pizza as you normally would (maybe top it with shredded cheddar instead of mozzarella), then add the hot dog slices and some onions, and bake it. Once it's done, drizzle some hot chili over the top of the pizza before serving it. This ensures that the dough doesn't get too weighed down in the oven and has a chance to rise.

You could also skip the chili dog inspiration and opt for a Chicago-style dog pizza, topping the pizza with things like yellow mustard, relish, and pickles. Keep in mind these might not mix as well with marinara, so you could skip the pizza sauce altogether on this one and let the condiments act as the sauce.