Who Actually Created The First Frozen Pizza?

If the pioneers in the frozen pizza business were still alive today, they'd likely be engaged in a battle as big as the one over who opened the first Ray's pizza place in New York City. So many people have claimed to be first, it's hard to say who exactly started the business that allowed us to take a ready-made pizza from the freezer to our ovens when we didn't have the time or patience to wait for one to be delivered to our door. Chances are we have a lot of innovating people to thank for it.

The first patent for frozen pizza was filed by Joseph Bucci of Philadelphia in 1954. Bucci's patent was for an edible sealing agent that prevented the sauce from seeping into the dough. It's unclear, however, whether Bucci ever used his patent for commercial purposes. In the late 1940s and early 1950s, individuals and small companies started selling frozen pizzas to local grocery stores. In 1949, Polar Bear Frozen Pizza Co. of Passaic, New Jersey, advertised its frozen pizzas for 35 cents per pie. Another popular pizza purveyor was Leo Giuffre, who brought his ready-to-eat — but not frozen — pies to New York City in 1950 after sales success in Boston. Others, like Jack De Luca of Ohio, started selling pre-cooked frozen pizzas from their restaurants.