Who Actually Created The First Frozen Pizza?
If the pioneers in the frozen pizza business were still alive today, they'd likely be engaged in a battle as big as the one over who opened the first Ray's pizza place in New York City. So many people have claimed to be first, it's hard to say who exactly started the business that allowed us to take a ready-made pizza from the freezer to our ovens when we didn't have the time or patience to wait for one to be delivered to our door. Chances are we have a lot of innovating people to thank for it.
The first patent for frozen pizza was filed by Joseph Bucci of Philadelphia in 1954. Bucci's patent was for an edible sealing agent that prevented the sauce from seeping into the dough. It's unclear, however, whether Bucci ever used his patent for commercial purposes. In the late 1940s and early 1950s, individuals and small companies started selling frozen pizzas to local grocery stores. In 1949, Polar Bear Frozen Pizza Co. of Passaic, New Jersey, advertised its frozen pizzas for 35 cents per pie. Another popular pizza purveyor was Leo Giuffre, who brought his ready-to-eat — but not frozen — pies to New York City in 1950 after sales success in Boston. Others, like Jack De Luca of Ohio, started selling pre-cooked frozen pizzas from their restaurants.
A fight for the first national supermarket brand
The true title fight in the argument over frozen pizza's invention is among those who claim to have launched the first national frozen pizza brand sold in supermarkets. The contenders in this ring are Totino's, Tombstone, and Celentano Brothers. Despite a lack of documented history, many have proclaimed Celentano Brothers of Newark, New Jersey, the winner, saying its nationally-distributed frozen pizza line debuted in 1957. The business, which grew out of the family's specialty food store, was sold to Rosina Food Products of Buffalo in 2000 and its pizza line was discontinued.
The two remaining fighters, Totino's and Tombstone, both launched its pizzas in 1962. Rose and Jim Totino started the line after running a successful pizza shop and restaurant. Pillsbury acquired the company in 1975, making Rose their first female corporate vice president. Pillsbury was later acquired by General Mills. Tombstone shares Totino's Midwest heritage. After Joe Simek became a success selling pizzas from his bar, Tombstone Tap, in Medford, Wisconsin, he started selling frozen pizzas from his car. Tombstone is now owned by Kraft Heinz.
In all these years since, frozen pizza has certainly gotten a glow-up. If you want more crispiness, for example, you can bake your frozen pizza in your backyard pizza oven. Adding some fresh ingredients like extra cheese and fresh tomatoes and vegetables can elevate your pie. You can also get a frozen pizza made in Naples, where pizza got its start.