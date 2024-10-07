Club Soda Is The Easiest Way To Amp Up Your Fried Dishes
When it comes to the best of deep fried dishes, the secret behind that perfectly crunchy exterior is in the batter. From savory tempura-battered shrimp to crispy fried pickles, the ingredients you add in the beginning of the cooking process can truly make or break the entire meal. Additions like flour, eggs, and baking soda are common in fried batters across the board, but there are some lesser-known ingredients that can truly make these dishes shine. The next time you want the most golden of all chicken thighs, or the crunchiest, crispiest of all fried fish, pull out the club soda.
Club soda is water that's been infused with carbon dioxide and minerals to make it fizzy, and it often has a subtle salty flavor. The bubbles in this effervescent drink introduce air into fried mixes, making for a lighter, crunchier end product instead of a dense outer shell. As Chef Kristin Beringson shared in an interview with Southern Living, she considers this addition the secret behind the best fried foods from restaurants and home kitchens alike. "I like to use club soda when making tempura batter. It can even be used as a substitute for beer in beer batter recipes, if you are looking for a less boozy option," she said. With all the difference this drink makes in fried foods, it's practically a no-brainer to add some into the mix, especially for all those sparkling beverage fans that already have a can in the fridge.
The science behind club soda
The fizziness of club soda helps fried dishes reach a perfect balance between crisp and airy, and since club soda also has a subtle salty flavor, it brings both a satisfying texture and flavor to the table. As food scientist Bryan Quoc Le shared with Martha Stewart, there's actually a scientific reason why this beverage makes such a big difference in fried foods. All that carbonation undergoes a molecular change when introduced to different temperatures, which completely changes the game. "At higher temperatures, especially those found during frying, the carbon dioxide is released even more rapidly," he said. As the drink evolves like this, little bubbles of CO2 come between the fried food and the batter, making the fried meals end up light and airy.
Now if you want to skip out on the artificial carbonation and minerals in club soda, sparkling water can work just as well in fried dishes. The only difference between these two beverages is that sparkling water comes from natural carbonation sources and has no added minerals (though it may include natural minerals), so it won't necessarily bring the same saltiness to a dish. Still, every brand is different, so read the label before making a purchase. Whether you want to upgrade fried chicken or steak, a can of something sparkling can provide. (And if you're looking for more ways to use this effervescent drink, make your pizza crust taste really restaurant worthy next with a healthy splash of this drink.)