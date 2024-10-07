Club Soda Is The Easiest Way To Amp Up Your Fried Dishes

When it comes to the best of deep fried dishes, the secret behind that perfectly crunchy exterior is in the batter. From savory tempura-battered shrimp to crispy fried pickles, the ingredients you add in the beginning of the cooking process can truly make or break the entire meal. Additions like flour, eggs, and baking soda are common in fried batters across the board, but there are some lesser-known ingredients that can truly make these dishes shine. The next time you want the most golden of all chicken thighs, or the crunchiest, crispiest of all fried fish, pull out the club soda.

Club soda is water that's been infused with carbon dioxide and minerals to make it fizzy, and it often has a subtle salty flavor. The bubbles in this effervescent drink introduce air into fried mixes, making for a lighter, crunchier end product instead of a dense outer shell. As Chef Kristin Beringson shared in an interview with Southern Living, she considers this addition the secret behind the best fried foods from restaurants and home kitchens alike. "I like to use club soda when making tempura batter. It can even be used as a substitute for beer in beer batter recipes, if you are looking for a less boozy option," she said. With all the difference this drink makes in fried foods, it's practically a no-brainer to add some into the mix, especially for all those sparkling beverage fans that already have a can in the fridge.