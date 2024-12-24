The Secret To Making Crispy, Flaky Fish In The Air Fryer
The advent of the air fryer has revolutionized home cooking, making it quicker, easier and healthier to cook a wide range of meals, including some unexpectedly delicious foods like veggie chips or mac and cheese. One of our absolute favorite foods to make in the air fryer is fish, because it cooks to the perfect consistency without making a mess or taking longer than 15 minutes. Simply select your favorite fish fillet, season liberally, and pop it in the air fryer basket for an easy, nourishing meal.
Name aside, these devices don't actually "fry" anything; instead, air fryers work to crisp up foods by rapidly circulating hot air like a small, portable convection oven. To learn how to best utilize this method to make deliciously flaky fish, Chowhound spoke to Clare Andrews, the UK's number one air fryer expert, as well as being a presenter and author. Andrews' new book "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook: One Basket Meals" is available now from Amazon.
"I would suggest the best way to cook fish in an air fryer is to place it in a single layer in the basket, making sure to leave enough space between each piece so hot air can circulate properly and cook the fish evenly," Andrews says. From there, she suggests cooking the fish until it's no longer translucent and flakes easily with a fork. Finally, you'll need to carefully flip the fish halfway through the cooking process to prevent it from burning or overcooking. With these simple tips in mind, you'll avoid "drying the fish out," and keep it perfectly "crispy on the outside and flaky on the inside," Andrews advises.
Adjust your methods for different types of fish
While many types of fish do well in the air fryer, they shouldn't all be treated the same. "When cooking fish, the time may vary as it depends on the type of fish, its size, and thickness," Andrews says. For instance, the time it takes to air fry a thick cut of salmon will differ from that of a breaded or tinned fish. With that in mind, Andrews urges users to flip the fish and keep a vigilant watch over the filet, ensuring that it doesn't overcook.
One form of fish Andrews highly recommends air frying are battered "fish fingers" (better known in the U.S. as fish sticks). Battered or breaded fish tends to work well in the air fryer because the coating helps lock in moisture, preventing the delicate fish inside from drying out. You can also use the air fryer to reheat fried fish for extra-crispy results. Afterwords, all you need to add is a dollop of tartar sauce and some malt vinegar-coated fried chips.
However, if you're planning to cook an especially lean white fish fillet like a cod, sole, or tilapia filet that has not been battered, you might want to avoid the air fryer altogether. The intense dry heat it circulates can quickly dry out thinner cuts of fish lacking in fat content. Thicker, meatier cuts of fish are your best bet when it comes to air frying.