The Secret To Making Crispy, Flaky Fish In The Air Fryer

The advent of the air fryer has revolutionized home cooking, making it quicker, easier and healthier to cook a wide range of meals, including some unexpectedly delicious foods like veggie chips or mac and cheese. One of our absolute favorite foods to make in the air fryer is fish, because it cooks to the perfect consistency without making a mess or taking longer than 15 minutes. Simply select your favorite fish fillet, season liberally, and pop it in the air fryer basket for an easy, nourishing meal.

Name aside, these devices don't actually "fry" anything; instead, air fryers work to crisp up foods by rapidly circulating hot air like a small, portable convection oven. To learn how to best utilize this method to make deliciously flaky fish, Chowhound spoke to Clare Andrews, the UK's number one air fryer expert, as well as being a presenter and author. Andrews' new book "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook: One Basket Meals" is available now from Amazon.

"I would suggest the best way to cook fish in an air fryer is to place it in a single layer in the basket, making sure to leave enough space between each piece so hot air can circulate properly and cook the fish evenly," Andrews says. From there, she suggests cooking the fish until it's no longer translucent and flakes easily with a fork. Finally, you'll need to carefully flip the fish halfway through the cooking process to prevent it from burning or overcooking. With these simple tips in mind, you'll avoid "drying the fish out," and keep it perfectly "crispy on the outside and flaky on the inside," Andrews advises.