Where Did The Pairing Of Fried Fish And Spaghetti Originate?
According to Adrian Miller, a James Beard Award winner and author of "Soul Food: The Surprising Story of an American Cuisine, One Plate at a Time," the combination of fried fish and spaghetti tells a historical migration story. "Much like chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, and okra and tomatoes, fried fish with spaghetti is one of soul food's greatest culinary combinations," he once told Heated (via Cuisine Noir).
In the post-slavery Deep South, fried fish became an essential part of the culture. It began during slavery when fishing was a way to obtain food independently, and the fish fry became a social occasion that transcended the family and church gatherings of modern times. "It is also, I think, a connection to our ancestors because most people of African heritage in the U.S. descend from people from the western coast of Africa, and seafood was a very important part of their diet," Miller noted. Around the same time, in the late 19th century, many European immigrants came to the U.S., along with their cuisine. Notably, batter-fried fish was popular in Europe in the 16th century, particularly in Japanese and Portuguese cuisine.
So, that's where fried fish came in — but why spaghetti? Like the muffuletta sandwich, among other Italian subs in the U.S., pasta was introduced by Italian immigrants who settled in the Deep South. From the late 1800s to the early 1900s, many Italian immigrants relocated to the southern U.S. and naturally brought their cuisine. Delicious and inexpensive, pasta was quickly incorporated into Black culture as a side dish, and it became the perfect accompaniment to the beloved fried fish.
How to prepare fried fish and spaghetti
Of course, there is a right way to make this dish. The crispy coating is essential for fried fish. To do this, start by blotting any liquid away with paper towels until the fish fillets are extra dry. Then, dredge the fish in cornmeal or flour before dipping it into the batter. Perhaps the most important step is to fry the fish in an oil with a high smoke point like avocado, canola, or vegetable oil. Very hot oil is necessary to make the fish coating crispy, not greasy. You can also amp up the fried vibe with a little club soda.
Offering a few tips for spaghetti, executive chef Danielle Harris of the Michelin-starred Afro-fusion restaurant Almeda, formerly in Washington, D.C., explained that she served thin spaghetti with a light, meatless sauce that featured anchovies, San Marzano tomatoes, Calabrian chiles, and apples. "The apples sweeten the tomato sauce a bit," Harris shared with Cuisine Noir. "My mother taught me to add a touch of sugar to spaghetti sauce. It is a common practice among African American cooks." At Alameda, the fried fish and spaghetti combo was always served with a vital condiment: homemade hot sauce. You'll find this iconic fried fish and spaghetti dish at potlucks and restaurants from the Midwest to the Southeastern U.S.