Where Did The Pairing Of Fried Fish And Spaghetti Originate?

According to Adrian Miller, a James Beard Award winner and author of "Soul Food: The Surprising Story of an American Cuisine, One Plate at a Time," the combination of fried fish and spaghetti tells a historical migration story. "Much like chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, and okra and tomatoes, fried fish with spaghetti is one of soul food's greatest culinary combinations," he once told Heated (via Cuisine Noir).

In the post-slavery Deep South, fried fish became an essential part of the culture. It began during slavery when fishing was a way to obtain food independently, and the fish fry became a social occasion that transcended the family and church gatherings of modern times. "It is also, I think, a connection to our ancestors because most people of African heritage in the U.S. descend from people from the western coast of Africa, and seafood was a very important part of their diet," Miller noted. Around the same time, in the late 19th century, many European immigrants came to the U.S., along with their cuisine. Notably, batter-fried fish was popular in Europe in the 16th century, particularly in Japanese and Portuguese cuisine.

So, that's where fried fish came in — but why spaghetti? Like the muffuletta sandwich, among other Italian subs in the U.S., pasta was introduced by Italian immigrants who settled in the Deep South. From the late 1800s to the early 1900s, many Italian immigrants relocated to the southern U.S. and naturally brought their cuisine. Delicious and inexpensive, pasta was quickly incorporated into Black culture as a side dish, and it became the perfect accompaniment to the beloved fried fish.