The 3 Fish Fillet Cuts You Need To Know About

Strictly speaking, a fillet of fish is just the side of a fish that has had the backbone cut away. With this in mind, the whole fillet cut is essentially the staring ground for fish fillets. A whole fillet is exactly what it sounds like: a cut that has only had the bare necessities removed. This means that you'll be getting a piece with the skin on -– a crucial detail in creating amazing dishes for whole fish and fillets alike. The downside is that the pesky pinbone is still in this cut of fillet. If you want that removed, you can debone fish yourself or simply opt for one of the other fillet cuts.

V-cuts and J-cuts are quite similar to each other. Both have the pinbone removed, which is a boon for you but wastes some meat and comes at a higher price. The biggest difference is that the J-cut removes most of the nape of the fish, a fattier piece of meat located toward the belly of the fish.

There's nothing inherently wrong with the nape, but there's usually a distinct texture and flavor difference here compared to the rest of the fillet. If you wish to avoid that, the J-cut is your best bet, but it'll cost you.This cut is the most sought-after fillet by both home enthusiasts and chefs at high-class restaurants.