The Unexpected Flavors You Should Be Adding To Your Cider-Based Cocktails

Whenever autumn comes around, the apple cider starts flowing. Compared to apple juice, apple cider is unfiltered, less processed, and has a much fuller, sharper flavor. This makes it a great choice for cocktails, whether or not it's already fermented hard cider. A bourbon and cider with cinnamon might be the classic, but there are other compelling ways to mix a fall cocktail.

Seeking unconventional ways to spice up apple cider cocktails, Chowhound asked Molly Horn, the Chief Mixologist and Spirits Educator at Total Wine & More. Her answer is eye-opening: "I was most surprised to find that coffee liqueur worked really well with cider, considering how bold both flavors are and the fact that you don't typically find them together."

The idea has precedent; apple cider coffee is sometimes served around fall, usually with cinnamon, brown sugar, or occasionally caramel for something more sugary. Both cider and coffee are earthy flavors, and Horn notes that they're both seasonal pick-me-ups. "Coffee is, of course, often enjoyed warm, as is hot mulled cider, so making a coffee-liqueur-spiked cider (especially if you serve it warm) makes a lot of sense!"