Starting from a kid's school lunch and continuing into adulthood, apples are one of the most popular fruits worldwide, enjoyed for their crisp texture, sweet-tart flavor, and versatility in culinary applications. With over 7,500 known varieties, apples have been cultivated for thousands of years and continue to be a staple in many cultures. But with only a few of these varieties mass-produced, covered in wax and made available in American grocery stores, there are many types of apples you've likely never even heard of, let alone tried.

Living in Quebec, one of Canada's top apple producing regions, has opened my eyes to so many new heirloom varieties. And in my work as a recipe developer for At the Immigrant's Table, I've had the privilege of working with some of North America's top apple producers. And believe me when I say: There's much more to the world of apples than Gala and Red Delicious.

Apples are not a strictly European market. The world's top apple-producing countries include China, the United States, Turkey, Poland, and Italy. These nations — along with others like France, Iran, India, and Japan — contribute significantly to the global apple market. Each region's unique growing conditions influence the characteristics of the apples produced, giving us the dazzling array that is today's apple varieties, with some exciting and unique tastes and appearances. So straight from the tree of knowledge, here are 13 varieties of apples you didn't know existed.

