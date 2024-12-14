Is Hard Cider Naturally Gluten-Free?

For many beer lovers, there's no substitute for a cold glass of suds. Which is why, if they discover an allergy or have another reason to avoid consuming gluten, it can be pretty devastating, as beer is made from barley — a glutinous grain.

Yet while it's possible to switch to wine or some select spirits, there's another drink that may more closely replicate the enjoyment of a true pint of beer, with no gluten at all — and that's hard cider. At its most basic, it's made from nothing more than apples and yeast, making it a friendly option for the gluten-free community.

The fact that traditional non-alcoholic apple cider is a safe beverage for the gluten-avoidant has invited a lot of experimentation, blending it into cider-based cocktails with unexpected flavors (use vodka for a gluten-free spirit that is an ideal mixer in this case). Meanwhile, hard cider already has an alcoholic kick and offers plenty of exciting drinking opportunities on its own.