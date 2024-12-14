Is Hard Cider Naturally Gluten-Free?
For many beer lovers, there's no substitute for a cold glass of suds. Which is why, if they discover an allergy or have another reason to avoid consuming gluten, it can be pretty devastating, as beer is made from barley — a glutinous grain.
Yet while it's possible to switch to wine or some select spirits, there's another drink that may more closely replicate the enjoyment of a true pint of beer, with no gluten at all — and that's hard cider. At its most basic, it's made from nothing more than apples and yeast, making it a friendly option for the gluten-free community.
The fact that traditional non-alcoholic apple cider is a safe beverage for the gluten-avoidant has invited a lot of experimentation, blending it into cider-based cocktails with unexpected flavors (use vodka for a gluten-free spirit that is an ideal mixer in this case). Meanwhile, hard cider already has an alcoholic kick and offers plenty of exciting drinking opportunities on its own.
The varieties of hard cider to taste
For beer enthusiasts making this switch — especially those who have made their way through the vast array of beer styles and enjoy diversity in their drinking options — an added bonus is that hard cider isn't limited to a single type. There's a spectrum of cider, from dry to off-dry, semi-dry to semi-sweet, with each designation defined by a percentage of residual sugar (flavor-wise, dry is the least sweet end of the range). There's also European hard cider, which is sometimes aged in oak barrels and focuses on particular apple varieties, favoring traditional fermentation practices.
If that all still sounds a little too one-note, there are also flavored ciders. Some are infused with different fruit, others with spices. These artisanal drinks include options like strawberry and blueberry or lemongrass and ginger.
Those who adhere to a gluten-free diet do get a few treats once in a while, like candies that are actually gluten-free, but for the former beer drinkers out there, a glass of hard cider can scratch an itch for a beloved drink. And because hard ciders are just as appealing to those without a reason to avoid gluten, stocking up on them will give everyone something to toast.