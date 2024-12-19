The Risk You Might Be Taking With Homemade Pizza Toppings

It's easy to think of making pizza at home as a simple, three-step process: First you prepare and roll your dough, then throw the toppings on there, and put it in the oven. Easy.

Unfortunately, depending on what toppings you're using, you need to add an extra step or run the risk of food poisoning, or at the very least, a somewhat unpleasant eating experience. Specifically, some toppings need to be cooked before you put them on a pizza. Meats are the biggest risk here — although it depends on which ones you're using. Most smoked or cured meats like ham, pepperoni, and some types of sausage can be put directly on pizza. However, the cooking time for pizza generally isn't long enough to cook raw meat — so if you're using ingredients like raw chicken or ground meat, it's essential to cook them first. The method is up to you — fry, roast, grill, or whatever else, just make sure they're cooked through to the safe temperature of 140 to 165 degrees Fahrenheit (the exact temperature will depend on the type of meat) to avoid making a food safety mistake. Otherwise, you may end up biting into raw meat and all the risks like salmonella that come with it.

If you're unsure about what meats to pre-cook, think of it this way: The meat should be in an edible form before you put it on the pizza. So, you can eat a slice of salami without cooking it, but you wouldn't do the same with chicken (despite being cured, bacon should also be cooked before putting it on pizza).