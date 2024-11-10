The Frozen Pizza Hack Anyone Who's Living By Themselves Needs
There are many, many benefits to living alone. You have total privacy, you don't have to stick to someone else's routine, and you're free to eat ice cream in your pajamas all day long if you want! However, not everything about solo living is straightforward. For example, making food for just yourself can be a double edged sword. Sure, you do get to eat whatever you want, but you also have to make it yourself. A few frozen pizzas are the perfect fix to that issue, but they come with their own problem: If you don't have the appetite to eat the entire pizza by yourself, you'll be left with half a pie that won't taste anywhere near as good in a few days. If this situation sounds familiar to you, the next time you opt for a frozen pizza, you might just want to break it.
Seriously — breaking a frozen pizza in half is a great way to keep from wasting any food. By breaking the pizza into smaller pieces before you start cooking, you can have more control over your portion size, which will help you in the long run to make the most of every 'za. If you're looking for a quality meal to start with, Costco has some great frozen pizza.
Break frozen pizza in half to save food
There are a few techniques for cleaving your pizza. Frozen dough can be quite difficult to cut through unless you have an especially large knife, so it's best to use your body weight. Set the pizza down with half of it on the countertop, then press down on the other, unsupported half to break it. Cooking half a frozen pizza makes it easier to meet specific cravings without the commitment of an entire pizza, and you don't have to stop at just half. Break off as much pizza as you want, and save the rest for later.
Along with helping you cut down on food waste (which is also money waste), chopping your pizzas also allows you a bit more variety. Instead of being stuck with just one choice, you can have half a Hawaiian pizza, a quarter of a supreme, and a few slices of pepperoni all at once. As long as you're making customizations, don't forget these cheap upgrades for your pie as well.
Cooking and storing your frozen pizza
When cooking a smaller chunk of frozen pizza, you should still set your oven to whatever temperature is recommended by the packaging, but cooking times may change slightly. Since there's less material to heat up, the pizza will probably take less time to cook at its smaller size. Keep a close eye on it as it cooks (especially if you added unique ingredients like egg), and take note of how much time different sizes need. On the plus side, smaller pizzas tend to cook more evenly, so no soggy middle and burnt edges.
After cutting the pizza, it's best to wrap the unused half tightly in plastic wrap or place it in a zip-top freezer bag to avoid freezer burn. If it was originally in a plastic-wrapped box, you might even be able to reuse that wrapping with a little tape to keep it sealed. The goal is to prevent moisture from seeping into the pizza from ice crystals, which can make the crust soggy when you eventually bake it. Regardless of how you wrap it, keep the rest of your frozen pizza in the freezer until you're ready to have some more, even if it's just in a few minutes.