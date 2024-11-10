The Frozen Pizza Hack Anyone Who's Living By Themselves Needs

There are many, many benefits to living alone. You have total privacy, you don't have to stick to someone else's routine, and you're free to eat ice cream in your pajamas all day long if you want! However, not everything about solo living is straightforward. For example, making food for just yourself can be a double edged sword. Sure, you do get to eat whatever you want, but you also have to make it yourself. A few frozen pizzas are the perfect fix to that issue, but they come with their own problem: If you don't have the appetite to eat the entire pizza by yourself, you'll be left with half a pie that won't taste anywhere near as good in a few days. If this situation sounds familiar to you, the next time you opt for a frozen pizza, you might just want to break it.

Seriously — breaking a frozen pizza in half is a great way to keep from wasting any food. By breaking the pizza into smaller pieces before you start cooking, you can have more control over your portion size, which will help you in the long run to make the most of every 'za. If you're looking for a quality meal to start with, Costco has some great frozen pizza.