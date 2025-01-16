Where To Eat When You're Visiting Elvis Presley's Graceland

You can't call yourself a true Elvis Presley fan unless you've been to Graceland. This 120-acre institution in Memphis was once Presley's private home and is now a major tourist attraction. Presley bought the mansion in 1957 when he was just 22 years old and it was his home base until his death in 1977. Today, visitors can tour the mansion, see Presley's former jets, and view exhibits and artifacts at Elvis Presley's Memphis museum and entertainment complex. There are also plenty of restaurants on and off the grounds where you can fuel up before or after all that exploring.

If you want to feast like the King of Rock and Roll did, you'll find several dining venues on the Graceland grounds. You can grab some of Presley's favorite Southern comfort foods like grilled peanut butter and banana sandwiches and meatloaf along with Memphis-style barbecue, sweet treats, and coffee. The Guest House at Graceland also has inviting spots where you can grab cocktails and tasty bites. Head off the estate and you'll find more enticing eateries within walking distance. If you're planning a pilgrimage to Presley's former home, this is where and what to eat when you're visiting Graceland.