Where To Eat When You're Visiting Elvis Presley's Graceland
You can't call yourself a true Elvis Presley fan unless you've been to Graceland. This 120-acre institution in Memphis was once Presley's private home and is now a major tourist attraction. Presley bought the mansion in 1957 when he was just 22 years old and it was his home base until his death in 1977. Today, visitors can tour the mansion, see Presley's former jets, and view exhibits and artifacts at Elvis Presley's Memphis museum and entertainment complex. There are also plenty of restaurants on and off the grounds where you can fuel up before or after all that exploring.
If you want to feast like the King of Rock and Roll did, you'll find several dining venues on the Graceland grounds. You can grab some of Presley's favorite Southern comfort foods like grilled peanut butter and banana sandwiches and meatloaf along with Memphis-style barbecue, sweet treats, and coffee. The Guest House at Graceland also has inviting spots where you can grab cocktails and tasty bites. Head off the estate and you'll find more enticing eateries within walking distance. If you're planning a pilgrimage to Presley's former home, this is where and what to eat when you're visiting Graceland.
Vernon's Smokehouse
Located in Elvis Presley's Memphis complex, Vernon's Smokehouse is all about Memphis-style barbecue and classic Southern dishes. It was named after Elvis Presley's father, who had a smokehouse on the Graceland property. The atmosphere is laid back with a cafeteria-style ordering system where you line up, grab a tray, and take your pick from a decent selection of dishes. Options include smoked and grilled meats, sandwiches, fried foods, and side dishes. You can pair your meal with soft drinks, coffee, beers, or White Claws.
The barbecued meats are the stars of the menu at Vernon's Smokehouse. Popular choices include the brisket and chopped barbecue pork, both of which are smoked with hickory wood for up to 14 hours. You can also try the rotisserie chicken or pork ribs slathered in house barbecue sauce. Sides include cornbread, mac and cheese, and baked beans. There are also a few homestyle dishes to choose from including meatloaf, fried catfish, and Southern fried chicken tenders. The food is pretty filling, but if you still have room after you finish your main meal, you can indulge in sweet treats like cobbler and ice cream.
(901) 332-3322
1126 Craft Rd, Memphis, TN 38116
EP's Bar & Grill
If you're staying in The Guest House at Graceland, EP's Bar & Grill is worth popping into. This casual spot opens at 11 a.m. and stays open until 11 p.m., which is great if you're arriving at the hotel late and craving a bite after a long drive or flight. The dining room features plenty of seating with booths, tables, and high-top communal tables. There are also TVs set up around the room where you can catch sports games. Start with a cocktail or beer, then tuck into some modern American bar fare.
There's something to please everyone on the menu at EP's Bar & Grill. Appetizers include chicken wings, quesadillas, and the Graceland Rotel Dip with ground beef in cheese sauce served with tortilla chips. Mains consist mostly of handheld meals like burgers and flatbreads. The Delta Burger gets good reviews for its classic combo of American cheese, thick-cut bacon, caramelized onions, tomato, and lettuce. Knife-and-fork dishes include salads, steak, and Cajun pasta. If dessert is in the cards, many say the chocolate banana cake is to die for.
(901) 443-3000
3600 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116
Gladys' Diner
As you stroll along the museum pathway at Elvis Presley's Memphis, you'll come across Gladys' Diner, which was named after Presley's mother. Head to the counter and take your pick from a variety of classic American dishes like pizza, hamburgers, hot dogs, and sandwiches. Drinks include fountain soda, milkshakes, and coffee. Once you have your food and drinks, take your tray into the dining room where you can grab a seat at a booth or table. There is also a convertible car in the middle of the room that has been retrofitted to include a table.
If you can only order one thing at Gladys' Diner, it should be the grilled peanut butter and banana sandwich. This was Presley's favorite sandwich, and you can get it just the way his cook Mary Jenkins Langston made it for him — grilled in butter. Prefer it grilled in bacon grease? The cooks can do that too. You can pair your sandwich with crinkle-cut fries or onion rings. The hot dogs are another popular choice. You can get yours Chicago-style, New York-style, or build your own with various toppings. If you're dining with a group, the whole pizzas are great for sharing.
(901) 332-3322
3717 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116
Minnie Mae's Sweets
Elvis Presley may have loved rich and hearty dishes like cheeseburgers and meatloaf, but he also had a sweet tooth. He loved sugary dishes like banana pudding, brownies, and ice cream. Even his favorite sandwich paired salty peanut butter with sweet bananas. It shouldn't be surprising then that Graceland has a sweet shop where guests can indulge in a variety of sweet treats. Located in Elvis Presley's Memphis, Minnie Mae's Sweets was named after Presley's grandmother and it's styled like a 1950s ice cream parlor.
Rock up to the counter at Minnie Mae's Sweets, and you'll find a variety of ice cream flavors to choose from. The specialty is the peanut butter and banana ice cream, which is made by Prairie Farms exclusively for Graceland. You can get it as a single or double dip in a waffle cone or add it to a banana split or sundae. You can also top your root beer float with a scoop of the Elvis-inspired ice cream or have it mixed into a milkshake. Minnie Mae's also offers house-made fudge, fountain drinks, and iced coffee.
(901) 332-3322
3734 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116
Delta's Kitchen
With so many things to see on the expansive Graceland grounds, you're going to want to start the day with a filling breakfast. Delta's Kitchen is located in The Guest House at Graceland and it opens at 6:30 a.m. daily with buffet and a la carte breakfast options. You can opt for traditional Southern breakfast dishes like biscuits with sausage and gravy, as well as made-to-order omelets and waffles imprinted with a guitar. Healthier choices include fresh fruit, yogurt, and cereals. If you want to go a la carte, you can choose from hearty dishes like the chicken breakfast biscuit and eggs Benedict.
Delta's Kitchen is also open in the evenings from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday. The setting is a bit more upscale than EP's Bar & Grill and the menu features decadent dishes like prime rib, short ribs, scalloped potatoes, and mac and cheese. You can pair your meal with a bottle of wine from the Elvis Presley Wine Collection. Be sure to save room for dessert. Guests rave about the bourbon pecan pie served with Chantilly cream and vine-ripe berries.
(901) 443-3000
3600 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116
Rock 'n' Go Cafe
When hunger hits but you only have a limited amount of time to explore Graceland, Rock 'n' Go is the perfect solution. This small cafe opens at 8 a.m. and offers a great selection of espresso-based drinks, all-day breakfast fare, sandwiches, and snacks. You can grab your food and drinks to go for a quick pick-me-up as you explore the grounds or as sustenance for onward journeys. The cafe closes at 3 p.m. daily. There is also a similar grab-and-go spot in The Guest House at Graceland called Shake Rattle & Go that opens at 6 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m.
The menu at the Rock 'n' Go Cafe isn't large, but there is a decent selection to choose from. You can opt for breakfast dishes like the toasted bagel with cream cheese or the sausage, egg, and cheese croissant. Lunch fare includes the ham and Swiss sandwich and the chef salad with your choice of protein. If you just want something to snack on, the cafe offers potato chips, cookies, and a fruit cup. You can also grab hot drinks like cappuccinos and lattes, and cold drinks like iced coffees and smoothies.
3734 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116
The Lobby Lounge
Looking for a chic place to unwind after a long day immersing yourself in Elvis Presley's life and legacy? The Lobby Lounge at The Guest House is a swanky spot where you can sip cocktails and craft beers as you reminisce with friends, family, and fellow guests about your favorite parts of Graceland. You can also order food at the bar from EP's Bar & Grill and Delta's Kitchen. The Lobby Lounge is open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
Step through the doors of The Guest House and you'll find yourself in the grand lobby decked out with plush seating under a mirrored ceiling. The unique armchairs have asymmetrical backs that bring to mind the high collars and sweeping capes Presley used to wear. Make your way to the blue-hued lounge where you can snag a cushy seat in the lounge area or sidle up to the curved bar. If you come during happy hour between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., you can get special prices on select drinks like draft beer, house wine, and cocktails like the Love Me Tender and Blue Hawaiian.
guesthousegraceland.com/dining/
3600 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116
Eggxactly Breakfast & Deli
Set in a converted house just south of Graceland, Eggxactly Breakfast & Deli is a cozy spot to grab some breakfast or lunch. The breakfast dishes are the main draw with tempting options like fluffy buttermilk pancakes, fried chicken and waffles, breakfast bowls, and omelets. You can sip on non-alcoholic drinks like coffee and sweet tea or make your brunch boozy. If you want to pay homage to "the King," try the Blue Suede Shoes mimosa with sparkling wine, blueberry lemonade, blue syrup, and strawberry puree.
Eggxactly Breakfast & Deli also has a decent selection of lunch dishes. You can dig into a basket of Southern fried chicken thighs or catfish with coleslaw, bread, and your choice of a side dish like fries or fried okra. You can also add items like sausage patties, bacon, or French toast and finish off your meal with desserts like pecan pie. The restaurant also offers special brunch dishes on Saturdays like the pork chop breakfast, and catfish and gouda grits. You may want to get there early because the spot tends to get busy.
(901) 729-7598
1248 Marlin Rd, Memphis, TN 38116
Kountry Cookin Soul Food Restaurant
Craving some down-home cooking? Make your way to Kountry Cookin Soul Food Restaurant about a mile north of Graceland. Here, owner Homer Fulton, Jr. pays homage to his grandmother's cooking with delicious soul food dishes. This casual spot serves up food cafeteria style, so you line up to take your pick from an array of hot dishes and the food is served to you in take-away containers. You can grab a seat at one of the tables in the dining room or jet off with your order.
The menu at Kountry Cookin changes daily with a variety of dishes on offer each day of the week. Depending on which day you visit, you could be tucking into meats like oxtail, smothered pork chops, or baked chicken wings. Veggies include candied yams, fried okra, and lima beans. You can also add side dishes like spaghetti, rice and gravy, and creamed potatoes. If you want something sweet to top it all off, there are also desserts like peach cobbler and banana pudding. There will likely be a long line-up when you visit, but many say the line goes quickly and the food is well worth the wait.
kountrycookinsoulfoodrestaurant.com
(901) 345-5505
1128 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN 38116
Marlowe's Ribs & Restaurant
Memphis is often called the barbecue capital of the world, so visitors should hit up at least one barbecue joint while in the city. If you don't want to venture far from Graceland, Marlowe's Ribs & Restaurant is located about a mile away and it gets rave reviews for its succulent smoked and grilled meats like brisket, pork ribs, shrimp, and pulled pork. You can walk to the restaurant from Graceland or catch a free ride in one of the restaurant's pink limousines styled like the pink Cadillac Elvis Presley bought his mother after he received his first royalty check.
The menu at Marlowe's is pretty substantial, so you have plenty of options to choose from. Barbecue is the main focus but you can also get sandwiches, salads, and Southern dishes like fried chicken and fish. If you want to try something unique, give the barbecue spaghetti a try. It features spaghetti noodles topped with barbecue pork. The owners also celebrate their Italian heritage with dishes like lasagna and traditional spaghetti with meat sauce. Make sure you come hungry though because the portions are hefty.
(901) 332-4159
4381 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116
Smooth Living
Southern food can be downright delicious, but it's not the lightest fare you can find. If you're craving something a bit healthier, Smooth Living is a great option just north of Graceland. Opened in 2015, Smooth Living started as a smoothie spot but now offers an array of wholesome dishes including burritos, sandwiches, and wraps packed with fresh veggies, fish, and meat. You won't find any beef or pork on the menu, just lean proteins like salmon, shrimp, and chicken.
Many of the menu items at Smooth Living are customizable. For example, you can get your smoothie with add-ins like flax seeds, maca root, and chlorophyll. You can also add ingredients to your burritos and wraps like vegan cheese, banana peppers, and avocados. There are also some dishes that veer more on the indulgent side. The hood rolls (egg rolls) are particularly popular and come with a variety of fillings like turkey, honey hot chicken, and vegan Italian sausage. You can also get nachos, sweet potato fries, and onion rings.
(901) 308-2994
1263 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN 38116
Hernando's Hide-A-Way
Hernando's Hide-A-Way may not look like much from the outside, but it's just as important to Memphis' musical heritage as Graceland is, if not more so. It was originally built as a dry goods store in 1891, but by the 1940s, it was well on its way to becoming a swinging nightclub. Elvis Presley played there, as did other greats like Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash. It closed for a spell in 2006, but was revived in 2018 by musician Dale Watson and his partner Celine Lee.
Today, Hernando's Hide-A-Way is a happening honky tonk bar where you can eat, drink, and groove to live bands. The atmosphere is like a laid-back dive bar with warm lighting, a pool table, and a dedicated stage where the bands play. There is a great selection of signature cocktails, as well as beers and wines. You can also grab tasty eats like Texas cheese fries, burgers, and sandwiches. Try The King's Sandwich, a spin on Elvis Presley's favorite sandwich that features peanut butter, bananas, and hickory smoked bacon on a grilled sourdough bun.
worldfamoushernandoshideaway.com
(901) 509-2352
3210 Old Hernando Rd, Memphis, TN 38116
Big Bill's Bar-Be-Que
Located less than a mile south of Graceland, Big Bill's Bar-Be-Que is a no-frills spot that serves up old-school Memphis barbecue. Think meaty ribs slathered in a tangy sauce, pulled pork, and tender brisket. You can make any meat order a combo by ordering sides like creamy coleslaw, baked beans, potato salad, and spaghetti. You can also grab nachos, sandwiches, and hamburgers. Place your order at the counter and grab your food to go or have a seat at one of the tables in the small dining room.
There are actually two Big Bill's Bar-Be-Ques in Memphis. The one close to Graceland is the smaller and quieter of the two. If you don't mind traveling to East Memphis, you'll find that the other location is a bit more spacious and lively. The Kirby Road location has a full-service bar and offers live entertainment on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. It also hosts an all-you-can-eat brunch every Sunday. Swing by the bar on a Monday or Friday between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and you can take advantage of happy hour specials.
(901) 552-4502
4101 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116