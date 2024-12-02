The Disputed Origins Of The Banana Split

If you've got a hankering to find out where the banana split was invented, the answer is ... it depends on who you ask. More than one American city stakes a claim to the iconic dessert featuring the perfect freckled banana lined with scoops of ice cream and toppings like fudge or strawberry syrup. There is general consensus that it was created in the early 1900s, not long after the banana first became widely available in the U.S. It was around the same time that the sundae was invented due to a bizarre law that prohibited soda sales on Sundays. (Sundaes eliminated the soda found in soda fountain floats.) Bananas became the perfect topping.

The city with the best-accepted claim to inventing the banana split is Latrobe, Pennsylvania. The story goes that student pharmacist David Strickler regularly made ice cream desserts at work (back when drug stores sold soda and ice cream). One day, a customer asked him to create something new and he obliged. Strickler made use of the novel banana by cutting it lengthwise and wedging a scoop of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry ice cream in between. Then he topped that with strawberry and chocolate syrups, whipped cream, and cherries. (Some also say Strickler added pineapple, with others suggesting that there were nuts and marshmallows, but the foundation remains the same across most stories.) In his honor, Latrobe has erected a large banana split sculpture where the drugstore stood and hosts a banana split festival each year.