The Dos And Don'ts Of Using Vegan Cheese At Home

Vegan cheese is an ingredient that many of us would like to understand better but may not have all the information. If you're one of those people, who can blame you? These gluey hunks of non-animal protein are available at the store, but rarely come with a user's manual.

Advertisement

What makes it more complicated is the fact that if you buy vegan cheese off the shelf and try to do different things with it sans proper recipes, it's usually a failure. It melts differently, blends into sauces differently, and can taste very strange if you do the wrong thing.

To ensure the best possible advice, Chowhound spoke with food blogger Rena Awada and Executive Chef Nic Vanderbeeken to learn of the best ways to source, cook and use vegan cheese. So the next time you're standing in front of the cold case staring at the non-dairy crew, you'll be better informed.