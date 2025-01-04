13 Tips For Perfecting The Pulled Pork Sandwich

The pulled pork sandwich is a barbecue classic that's so simple, yet so satisfying. All you need is succulent shredded pork piled between two pieces of bread or a fluffy bun. Add a splash of barbecue sauce and some coleslaw or pickles and you have the perfect handheld meal. Yet, despite being a relatively straightforward dish, it can be tricky to get every element of the sandwich just right. Ideally, you want the meat to be juicy and well seasoned, the bread to be supple, and the toppings and condiments to complement the pork without detracting from its flavor. That's where experts can help.

In our quest to concoct the perfect pulled pork sandwich, we spoke to renowned pitmasters, barbecue experts, and chefs who specialize in this Southern dish. We picked their brains about everything from how to prepare the pork to proper cooking methods, the best bread to use, and essential toppings. They gave us some stellar advice on creating pulled pork sandwiches that wouldn't be out of place at a world-renowned barbecue joint. Whether you're an amateur griller or a barbecue pro, these tips can help you take your pulled pork sandwiches to the next level.