The Important Step You Shouldn't Skip When It Comes To Fried Catfish

In every part of the world, except Antarctica, species of catfish can be found. These freshwater fish lurk everywhere, from bogs to streams to rivers to lakes, and can vary in size from a couple of inches to monsters several feet long.

Once you've managed to catch one — a feat, in and of itself — catfish have a texture akin to a hearty whitefish, like cod or haddock, but a taste that can range from chicken-esque and sweet to a bit fishy or muddy, depending on where your particular catfish was found or farmed. The mild white flesh lends itself well to all manner of cooking techniques, from grilling to broiling to baking to frying. And, if your preference is frying, a brine for your catfish is the first — and arguably most important — step.

Brines run the gamut from simple salt and water solutions to pickle juice. Frequently seen on things like Thanksgiving turkeys and fried chicken, brines can do equal amounts of magic on fish and seafood. They serve to impart salt, flavor, and moisture into meat that can otherwise dry out, either from long roasting times or, in our case, super hot fryer oil. Brining seafood isn't as common as brining poultry, but a buttermilk brine — chock-full of acid and dairy — is actually the best thing for your fried catfish.