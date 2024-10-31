The Important Step You Shouldn't Skip When It Comes To Fried Catfish
In every part of the world, except Antarctica, species of catfish can be found. These freshwater fish lurk everywhere, from bogs to streams to rivers to lakes, and can vary in size from a couple of inches to monsters several feet long.
Once you've managed to catch one — a feat, in and of itself — catfish have a texture akin to a hearty whitefish, like cod or haddock, but a taste that can range from chicken-esque and sweet to a bit fishy or muddy, depending on where your particular catfish was found or farmed. The mild white flesh lends itself well to all manner of cooking techniques, from grilling to broiling to baking to frying. And, if your preference is frying, a brine for your catfish is the first — and arguably most important — step.
Brines run the gamut from simple salt and water solutions to pickle juice. Frequently seen on things like Thanksgiving turkeys and fried chicken, brines can do equal amounts of magic on fish and seafood. They serve to impart salt, flavor, and moisture into meat that can otherwise dry out, either from long roasting times or, in our case, super hot fryer oil. Brining seafood isn't as common as brining poultry, but a buttermilk brine — chock-full of acid and dairy — is actually the best thing for your fried catfish.
Buttermilk-brine your fried catfish
To create your perfect fried catfish with your buttermilk brine, first source some good quality catfish. This can be locally found and caught, or you can look for sustainably raised and farmed varieties at your grocer. Chat with the fishmonger and let them lead you in the right direction.
Once you've got your catfish filets, pat them dry and lay them in a deep bowl. Next, pour over your buttermilk — enough to cover all of your filets. Then, add in a few drops of Louisiana hot sauce (we'd recommend Crystal or Tabasco). Cover the bowl with plastic, and leave the catfish in the refrigerator to marinate for an hour or as long as overnight. Since catfish isn't as flaky as other fish, it can stand up to any acid well. Additionally, the buttermilk brine will help to highlight the sweetness of the catfish, add a lovely tang, and rid the fish of its sometimes dirty taste.
Once they've marinated, remove the fish and discard the marinade. Dredge each piece of catfish in a combination of finely ground yellow cornmeal and blackening spice. Then, fry each piece of fish in hot oil for 4 to 6 minutes in a cast iron pan until they're crispy and dark brown. Drain on paper towels, sprinkle with salt, and serve.