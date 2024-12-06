Anthony Bourdain Considered One Of His Favorite New York Hot Dog Spots A Second Home
Anthony Bourdain was a tenured traveler who uncovered cuisine across the globe, but he was also notably a native New Yorker. His work regularly exposed the seedy inner workings of the restaurant industry and extolled the credits of the metropolis' best spots. Unsurprisingly, he had staunch opinions about New York City. Among the chef-turned documentarian's favorite local eateries were a number of iconic Manhattan mainstays like Russ & Daughters, Katz's Delicatessen, and Veselka.
What is New York without a reliable deli, a late night slice, and hangover hot dogs? Bourdain frequented both high-profile haunts and lesser-known gems in his travels. He named Gray's Papaya, a hot dog joint known for pairing papaya juice with griddled franks, among one of his favorite New York City establishments. In his book "World Travel: An Irreverent Guide," written by Bourdain and Laurie Wooleve and published posthumously, Bourdain called the late night eatery his "second home." The 72nd Street restaurant, famous for its "Recession Special" (two hot dogs and a tropical drink), is essential New York fare.
Why Gray's Papaya?
In his book, Anthony Bourdain called Gray's Papaya "the New York institution for late-night chefs and local wanderers alike." Situated on a congested intersection of the Upper West Side, the shop has peddled papaya juice and hot dogs for decades. For Bourdain, Gray's Papaya was a taste of his hometown. "When I start missing New York, this is what I miss," he wrote. Bourdain did, however, warn Insider Tech that the best hot dog in the world is not in New York — for that, one must make their way to Chicago.
Perhaps, controversially, Bourdain was also a fan of the competitor, Papaya King. Opened in 1932, it predates Gray's Papaya and even led to the conception of the latter hot dog hot spot. Papaya King first popularized the hot dog and fruit juice combo that has since taken over New York City corners for over 90 years. The venture began as a juice bar, inspired by owner Constantine "Gus" Poulos' travels to Miami and Cuba. As the business expanded, hot dogs made their way to the menu, reflecting the then German and Polish communities of the store's original neighborhood. Today, if you plan to order your hot dog Bourdain-style, be sure it's slathered in sauerkraut and never skip the papaya juice.