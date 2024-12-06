Anthony Bourdain Considered One Of His Favorite New York Hot Dog Spots A Second Home

In his book, Anthony Bourdain called Gray's Papaya "the New York institution for late-night chefs and local wanderers alike." Situated on a congested intersection of the Upper West Side, the shop has peddled papaya juice and hot dogs for decades. For Bourdain, Gray's Papaya was a taste of his hometown. "When I start missing New York, this is what I miss," he wrote. Bourdain did, however, warn Insider Tech that the best hot dog in the world is not in New York — for that, one must make their way to Chicago.

Perhaps, controversially, Bourdain was also a fan of the competitor, Papaya King. Opened in 1932, it predates Gray's Papaya and even led to the conception of the latter hot dog hot spot. Papaya King first popularized the hot dog and fruit juice combo that has since taken over New York City corners for over 90 years. The venture began as a juice bar, inspired by owner Constantine "Gus" Poulos' travels to Miami and Cuba. As the business expanded, hot dogs made their way to the menu, reflecting the then German and Polish communities of the store's original neighborhood. Today, if you plan to order your hot dog Bourdain-style, be sure it's slathered in sauerkraut and never skip the papaya juice.