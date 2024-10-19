5 Tips For Eating Korean Barbecue For An Unforgettable Meal

Korean barbecue is a type of cuisine that's growing increasingly popular worldwide. Typically a group affair, the meal involves cooking meats on a tabletop grill and assembling ssam, in which the grilled foods, garnishes, and sauces are wrapped in another food, most often a leafy green. Korean barbecue can be traced back to the Koguryŏ Era, which lasted from 37 B.C. to 668 BCE, when people would cook their meat over a fire with a skewer or stick. Are you looking to have the perfect Korean barbecue experience? David Shim, executive chef of COTE Korean Steakhouse (famously one of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's favorite NYC restaurants), gave Chowhound the rundown on how to best enjoy the dining experience.

Shim and COTE will be participating in City Harvest's BID 2024: CHTV! tasting event on Tuesday, October 29, in support of feeding New Yorkers in need. The executive chef and the Korean steakhouse are part of many top New York City restaurants, mixologists, and chefs who are featured in the lineup. Nobody knows Korean barbecue like Shim, as COTE has been recognized as the first and only Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse in the United States. Shim told Chowhound how to curate the perfect Korean barbecue experience and shared his insight on what items are "must-haves," how to best order the meal, what drinks to pair with your food, and more.