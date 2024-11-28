Gyoza, Potstickers, And Dumplings: What's The Difference?

There are so many words out there for chopped-up meat or veggies wrapped in dough. In East Asian cuisines alone, you might find gyoza, potstickers, and dumplings written on boxes in Costco's mysterious freezer aisle or in titles on recipe blogs. But how do you know which one you want?

In English, "dumpling" is a catch-all term that covers any kind of filling encased in dough or dough cooked by boiling or steaming. The word could apply to all sorts of doughs, from rice to wheat and beyond, and it doesn't imply a specific filling, although meat, seafood, fruits, or vegetables are probably the most common. Dumplings exist in a lot of cuisines. There are differences between Polish pierogi and Italian ravioli, but both are technically a dumpling, as are Nepalese momo and even the little masses of tender dough you find in soups in the Southern United States.

Gyoza and potstickers, specifically, can be challenging to identify because they look similar and overlap when it comes to fillings. But despite having a shared history, they're not the same.