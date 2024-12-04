Chicago Restaurants That Were Favorites Of Anthony Bourdain
There's no disputing that Anthony Bourdain knew how to find amazing places to eat around the world. Being a chef himself, he had an appreciation for great food. That led him to write his bestselling book "Kitchen Confidential," which in turn led to the chef hosting a slew of television travel and food shows focused on finding good eats at home and abroad. Out of Bourdain's favorite hidden gems in the United States, many of those restaurants and bars were in Chicago.
One of the most endearing things about Bourdain was that his taste in food was incredibly varied. He was just as happy eating foie gras at a fine dining restaurant as he was chowing down on hot dogs and hash browns at dive bars and diners. He sought out everything from local and regional dishes to international fare like feijoada, pho, and tacos. It should come as no surprise then that his favorite Chicago restaurants are diverse and dynamic. If you want to eat like the celebrity chef did in the Windy City, these are some of Bourdain's all-time favorite Chicago restaurants.
Taqueria El Asadero
From 2011 to 2013, Anthony Bourdain hosted a travel show called "The Layover" where he offered tips on where to eat if you have just 24 to 48 hours in different cities around the world. In Season 2, he took a trip to Chicago where he highlighted some of his favorite haunts, one of which was Taqueria El Asadero. This small, family-run Mexican spot has been serving up everything from tacos to tortas and tamales since 1993. It's a no-frills, cash-only spot that serves up some seriously authentic south-of-the-border cuisine.
There are plenty of fillings on offer for your tacos, burritos, and tortas at Taqueria El Asadero. You can opt for smoky carne asada, al pastor pork, chicken, or veggies. As Bourdain said on "The Layover" though, "Their lengua taco is the way to go. That's tongue by the way ... and good tongue." The lengua taco at Taqueria El Asadero features braised beef tongue in a corn tortilla (or flour tortilla on request) with onion and cilantro. It costs just under $3 a taco with the option to add cheese, sour cream, and avocado for a small charge.
(773) 583-5563
2213 W Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
The Old Town Ale House
If you've read Anthony Bourdain's non-fiction books or followed his television shows, you probably know that he was a huge fan of dive bars. One that held a special place in his heart was The Old Town Ale House in Chicago. In fact, he centered an entire episode of his travel show "Parts Unknown" around telling the story of this eclectic watering hole.
Opened in 1958, The Old Town Ale House is a laid-back pub that has always attracted eccentric patrons including artists, comedians, actors, and neighborhood ne'er-do-wells. Step inside and you'll find a dimly lit spot with intriguing artworks covering the walls, many of which were painted by owner Bruce Elliot. You can settle into a booth or grab a stool at the bar for a few beers and some conversation.
In Bourdain's field notes for the Chicago "Parts Unknown" episode, he said, "There is something about the Ale House — its willingness to accept all who stagger in its doors ... its morbid sense of humor; its never-ending flow of opinions, well-formed and not; its willingness to scrap — that serves for me as a happy metaphor for a city I love."
(312) 944-7020
219 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60610
Jimmy's Red Hots
It's no secret that Anthony Bourdain was deeply passionate about the food scene in his hometown of New York City. However, even he had to admit that Chicago-style hot dogs trump all others, even those in the Big Apple. On the Chicago episode of "The Layover," he said, "By my way of thinking, the Chicago Red Hot is the finest example of hot dog on the planet." One of the places he visited on the show was the iconic Jimmy's Red Hots in Humboldt Park.
Since 1954, Jimmy's Red Hots has been slinging Chicago-style hot dogs to die-hard fans. If you want to go classic like Bourdain did, order the Vienna beef hot dog on a hot steamed bun with all the fixings that typically come on a Depression-style dog. These include mustard, chopped onions, sweet pickle relish, a dill pickle spear, and sport peppers. In true Chicago fashion, ketchup is not an option for your hot dog. In fact, anti-ketchup signs on the walls at Jimmy's Red Hots clearly state "Never ever! Don't even think about it!"
(773) 384-9513
4000 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60651
Girl & The Goat
When the Chicago Tribune interviewed Anthony Bourdain in 2015 and asked him which restaurants came to mind when he thought of Chicago, Girl & The Goat was one of the spots the celebrity chef listed. "Adore it," he said. Three years earlier, Bourdain had posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Girl and the Goat magnificent. That is all." Clearly, the spot made a big impression on the celebrity chef and it's easy to see why.
Girl & The Goat is the brainchild of Stephanie Izard, winner of "Top Chef" Season 4 and "Iron Chef Gauntlet" Season 1. Located on Restaurant Row in the West Loop, the contemporary spot offers globally inspired dishes that aim to appeal to a wide array of palates. Your meal could include dishes like chili-Sichuan basted sea bass, goat empanadas, and sautéed green beans with cashews and fish sauce. One of Bourdain's favorites was the roasted pig face with a sunny side egg, tamarind, cilantro, and red wine-maple sauce. As he said on "The Layover," "I love the taste of pig's face in the evening. Tastes like victory."
(312) 492-6262
809 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607
Tank Noodle
Few places in the world captivated Anthony Bourdain like Vietnam did. He visited the country on multiple occasions to film episodes for "No Reservations" and "Parts Unknown." In 2014, he told Condé Nast Traveler, "Going to Vietnam the first time was life-changing for sure ... It just seemed like another planet; a delicious one that sort of sucked me in and never let go." It should come as no surprise then that one of his favorite restaurants in Chicago was a Vietnamese spot.
Tank Noodle is located at the intersection of Argyle and Broadway in a neighborhood that has become what Bourdain described on "The Layover" as, "Chicago's own tiny version of Saigon." The menu features classic Vietnamese dishes like fresh spring rolls, pho, and banh mi sandwiches. If you're feeling adventurous, you can try the deep-fried quail or spicy fermented fish hot pot. Be sure to save room for dessert like the mango cheesecake or Vietnamese banana cake.
(708) 667-0252
4706 W Irving Park Rd. Chicago, IL 60641
Avec
The first place Anthony Bourdain mentioned when the Chicago Tribune asked him about the top three restaurants that came to mind when he thought of Chicago was a much-loved Mediterranean spot. "I love Avec," he said. "That's a restaurant I adore." While he didn't specify which location was his favorite, we're willing to bet he would have been happy drinking and dining at both the West Loop and River North restaurants, as well as Bar Avec on Lasalle Drive.
All three of Avec's locations offer modern decor and menus that offer fresh takes on Mediterranean cuisine. They're prime spots for chilling with a few glasses of wine and some shared plates. You can opt for light bites like the hummus with roasted kale or steamed mussels with fennel, green harissa, and lavash. Heartier dishes include slow-roasted pork shoulder, oyster mushroom pizza, and rotisserie chicken shawarma. Wash it down with a glass of sparkling wine, a seasonal cocktail, or a zero-proof concoction. The West Loop and River North locations also do brunch on the weekends.
Various locations in Chicago
Johnnie's Beef
No foodie worth their salt can visit Chicago without trying an Italian beef sandwich. This iconic dish features thinly sliced roast beef served on a French roll with roasted peppers and Italian giardiniera. The hearty sandwich was created in Chicago and has become one of the city's most celebrated dishes along with deep-dish pizza and the Chicago hot dog. Locals and visitors alike have their favorite spots to get their Italian beef fix. For Anthony Bourdain, that spot was Johnnie's Beef in Elmwood Park.
Johnnie's Beef has been serving Italian beef sandwiches, sausages, and fries since 1961. There's nothing fancy about this family-run spot. You simply order at the counter, then grab your food to go or dig in right away at the stand-up counters or a picnic table outside. You probably don't want to wait too long to eat your sandwich though because it might soak right through the bag, especially if you order it "juicy" (dipped in jus). It's messy but oh-so worth the extra cleanup. As Bourdain said on the Chicago episode of "The Layover," "It's a big soggy load of awesomeness."
(708) 452-6000
7500 W North Ave, Elmwood Park, IL 60707
The Billy Goat Tavern
You've got to love a drinking hole with a good backstory. That's likely what drew Anthony Bourdain to the Billy Goat Tavern, which he featured on "The Layover." According to the tavern's website, sometime after William Sianis bought the Lincoln Tavern in 1934, a goat fell off a truck on the street outside and made its way into the bar. Sianis decided to keep the goat and changed the name of the bar to The Billy Goat Tavern. He eventually moved the bar to its current underground location beneath the Chicago Tribune building in the North End. Since then, multiple other branches have opened across Chicago.
There are several things that Bourdain liked about The Billy Goat Tavern. For one, its proximity to the Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun-Times buildings has made it a long-time favorite drinking spot for journalists. It's also the birthplace of the Cheezborger, a beefy creation that features an all-beef patty on a Kaiser bun with slices of cheese and kosher dill pickle chips. You can get the burger as a single, double, triple, or home run (double double). Bourdain opted for the latter on "The Layover."
Various locations in Chicago
Valois
When Anthony Bourdain began hosting "Parts Unknown" for CNN, he started delving deeper into the character of places he visited. For the Chicago episode that meant forgoing the popular Chicago hot dog and deep dish pizza spots and showcasing other places that he believed represented the city. One of those was Valois in Hyde Park. On "Parts Unknown," Bourdain said, "In a city of factions — of neighborhoods Black, white, North Side, South, Cubs, White Socks — everybody at one point or another seems to agree on this place."
Valois first opened its doors in 1921, making it one of the oldest cafeteria-style restaurants in the country. Head to the counter at the back, grab a tray, and you can choose from a wide array of breakfast and lunch dishes. The cooks will plate up your food, which you can then enjoy at one of the wooden tables. The restaurant is only open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and cash-only. With its enticing comfort food at reasonable prices, it's popular with people from all walks of life. Even former president Barack Obama is a fan.
(773) 667-0647
1518 E. 53rd Street, Chicago, IL 60615
The Publican
Anthony Bourdain spent much of his cooking career creating rustic French cuisine at Brasserie Les Halles, so it's easy to see why The Publican struck a note with him. This spacious spot serves up farmhouse-style fare that takes inspiration from European dishes. It also has a lively atmosphere that's hard not to like. On the Chicago episode of "The Layover" Bourdain described it as, "A big, loud beer hall-type place. Lots of communal tables, family-style plates, and a tendency towards pork."
When Bourdain visited The Publican on "The Layover," he tried the lake perch with arugula, red onion, and Parmesan and boudin noir with summer squash and roasted peppers. However, your meal will likely be different because the menu is constantly changing depending on what's in season and the availability of local ingredients. At the time of writing, the menus featured enticing options like duck and pork rillettes, pork belly with smoked apple butter, and mussels with butter, garlic, and baguette.
(312) 733-9555
837 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607
Ricobene's
When it comes to iconic sandwiches in Chicago, most people's minds go to the Italian beef. As we mentioned earlier, Anthony Bourdain himself had an affinity for the Italian beef sandwich from Johnnie's Beef. However, on an episode of "Parts Unknown," music producer Steve Albini introduced Bourdain to another lesser-known local favorite that the celebrity chef called, "A thing of beauty ... and tasty." That handheld meal was the breaded steak sandwich from Ricobene's on Chicago's South Side.
Ricobene's has been a Chicago institution since 1946. The menu features a mix of Italian and American dishes like pizza, pasta, burgers, hot dogs, and sandwiches. The breaded steak sandwich has somewhat of a cult-like following for its crispy, breaded steak slathered in red gravy (tomato sauce), nestled in French bread, and topped with gooey mozzarella and piquant giardiniera. It's a beast of a sandwich that's not the easiest to eat, but then again, some of the most delicious dishes are those you can dig into with messy abandon.
(312) 225-5555
252 W 26th St, Chicago, IL 60616
Longman & Eagle
As a hardened New Yorker with years of culinary experience under his belt, Anthony Bourdain often liked to make fun of hipster foodies and the trending spots they frequented. That being said, if the food was good, even a solid crowd of hipsters couldn't keep him away. That was the case with Longman & Eagle, a modern inn located in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood. As Anthony Bourdain said on "Parts Unknown," "Though the flannels and neckbeards are abundant, the food is excellent."
Opened in 2010, Longman & Eagle is all about contemporary American cuisine made with local and sustainable ingredients. Executive chef Brian Motyka creates innovative menus that are both exciting, but comforting at the same time. There's something for everyone here, from vegan sour cream and onion dip to duck liver mousse and a sloppy joe made with wild boar meat. The desserts are just as intriguing with options like french fry ice cream and a peanut butter pie with a pretzel crust.
(773) 276-7110
2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Topo Gigio
Chicago has no shortage of Italian restaurants, which makes it pretty hard to nail down the best of the best. One place that Anthony Bourdain thought deserved more recognition was Topo Gigio. He covered it on "Parts Unknown" where he described it as, "A massive Italian-American joint in the Old Town that serves up 'much-better-than-you-think' old-school stuff." In his field notes, he acknowledged that some people might think there are better Italian restaurants out there, but he stated that's not the point.
Topo Gigio is a welcoming spot with a garden patio that fills up in the warmer months and a bustling dining room and bar inside. It's been around since 1988, which is a testament to how much people love the food and atmosphere. If you want to dine like Bourdain did, try the scallops in a pesto cream sauce with roasted red peppers or the veal saltimbocca on top of wilted spinach with garlic. There is also a comprehensive wine list with a great selection of Italian and American bottles.
(312) 266-9355
1516 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60610
Publican Quality Meats
If the name Publican Quality Meats sounds familiar that's because it shares a name with another of Anthony Bourdain's favorite Chicago spots — The Publican. That's no coincidence. Both spots are brought to us by Paul Kahan, who owns several successful restaurants in Chicago. PQM is located just across the road from the Publican and is a prime spot to grab artisanal bread, house-made sausages, and all manners of charcuterie and cheeses. As a bonus, you can also enjoy soups, sandwiches, wine, and beer.
When Bourdain showcased Publican Quality Meats on "The Layover," he was blown away by all the delicious products on offer. His charcuterie board included goodies like chicken liver pâté, soppressata, blood sausage, foie gras, and head cheese. As you can imagine, it's a great spot to stock up for a dinner party spread. If you prefer to dine in the café, you can indulge in tasty dishes like the charcuterie plate, little gem salad, jambon buerre sandwich, or roasted butternut squash and apple soup.
(312) 445-8977
825 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607