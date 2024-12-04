Chicago Restaurants That Were Favorites Of Anthony Bourdain

There's no disputing that Anthony Bourdain knew how to find amazing places to eat around the world. Being a chef himself, he had an appreciation for great food. That led him to write his bestselling book "Kitchen Confidential," which in turn led to the chef hosting a slew of television travel and food shows focused on finding good eats at home and abroad. Out of Bourdain's favorite hidden gems in the United States, many of those restaurants and bars were in Chicago.

One of the most endearing things about Bourdain was that his taste in food was incredibly varied. He was just as happy eating foie gras at a fine dining restaurant as he was chowing down on hot dogs and hash browns at dive bars and diners. He sought out everything from local and regional dishes to international fare like feijoada, pho, and tacos. It should come as no surprise then that his favorite Chicago restaurants are diverse and dynamic. If you want to eat like the celebrity chef did in the Windy City, these are some of Bourdain's all-time favorite Chicago restaurants.