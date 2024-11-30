The History Of Los Angeles' Beloved Pink's Hot Dogs

If you're talking hot dogs in Los Angeles, it's Pink's. This is the spot with the shockingly bright pink banner waving above a non-stop queue of hungry customers ... where the same brand of hot dogs that launched a legacy almost a century ago still sizzle today. But you don't come here just for the hot dogs — you come here to feel like family.

I find Pink's Hot Dogs owner, Richard Pink, mixing it up with the lunch rush. He's at ease amidst buzzy tourists and locals waiting on freshly-made chili dogs, extra crispy oven fries, burgers, onion rings, and sodas. The hot dog toppings are works of art, with bacon and sliced jalapeños serving as final touches. We shake hands. In a town full of people acting the part, his smile feels genuine and warm. A tourist couple asks if Richard and I are waiting in line. "This is Richard Pink! He owns this," I tell them, drawing an air-circle around the building. They are star-struck. "Welcome to Pink's! Where are you from?" he asks. Both from South Korea, they snap photos with Richard who's too gracious to admit his celebrity status.

If Pink's is a Los Angeles icon, Richard Pink is a national treasure. I got to chat with him over — hot dogs, what else? — at the place he lovingly refers to as "The longest-running show in Hollywood." Here's the delicious, iconic, and star-studded history of Pink's Hot Dogs. May it live forever.