13 Mistakes You're Making With Your Oven's Broiler

Forgetting to preheat the broiler is a common mistake that people make, says Sarah Bond of the blog Live Eat Learn. "Yes, it needs preheating too!" she exclaims. Although we all instinctively know not to put food into a cold oven to bake, we somehow forget about this when broiling. Sure, an open flame is more of an instant-hot proposition than convection heat, but still.

This step is important because preheating the broiler helps to ensure that the oven is hot enough to cook the food in the intended fashion according to your recipe. Thus you should always wait until it is fully preheated to put the food under the broiler. Even if flames are coming out or it looks or feels very hot, it may not be at a high enough temperature.

You may also consider preheating the pan. That helps to ensure that there isn't a cold surface working against the heat of the broiler, so your pan aids in searing food and locking in flavor. If you don't feel confident that your broiler accurately reflects the temperatures you're looking for, you can use an oven-safe thermometer to get instant results. If you think you have an uneven browning pattern, pop a tray of white bread slices under the broiler and let them go for a few minutes. The color variation will tell you where the hot spots are.